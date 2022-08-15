Ladies! Assemble your squad – It’s time to WIN with Strawberry Lips!

Strawberry Lips Cream Liqueur, the brand that empowers women, encourages positivity and sisterhood, is shaking things up this August with a lit & exclusive trip dedicated to celebrating our most devoted girl squad, in style of course!

Summer is almost here and it’s time to start catching flights and not feelings. And what better way place to go than Mauritius with the squad #SquadGoals?

The past two years have been hectic, but now we can get out and mingle and we’re ready to get the party started! How about you? It’s time to reconnect with our squad over drinks, holidays, and lots of fun.

So how about a deluxe all-expenses paid trip to Mauritius with your besties? Come on, kusazobaLIT! So, get ready because we’ve decided to add a Kiss of Pink to your girl’s trip!