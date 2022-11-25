Less is more this summer with StyleMode

This is an ideal fit for those who enjoy the simple things in life. Identify your tribe this summer with StyleMode’s range of floral dresses, sandals, shorts and more.

Story continues below Advertisement

These are both versatile and can be worn all season long. Don’t walk but run to check out your favourite local eCommerce store's hottest picks. From earthy tones for warm days to cooler tones for brunch dates, whether you are putting on your best rich coastal aunt vibe or your most youthful, fresh vibe this season, just remember to have fun with it. Office vibe check

It’s end of the year and everyone wants to dress more comfortably for work and get into the festive spirit. This tropical mustard coloured Button Down Maxi Dress from Mode Curve is the perfect vibe check for summer, or if you still need the floral going but prefer something less colourful, Miss Mode’s floral blue patterned Skater Dress could be an option for your mid-week look. As for fashionistas who prefer less floral but still want that fun, flirty look, LaMode's pink Wrap Over Dress with puff sleeves is just the thing for a splash of colour and finesse.

Story continues below Advertisement

Coastal Rich Aunt This summer, ditch those jeans and let StyleMode guide you. It's safe to say that maxi dresses are a MUST this season and strappy dresses are here to stay! We are thrilled to start showing a tad of skin and to enjoy the soft breeze hitting our skin. Are you?

Story continues below Advertisement

Fashion doctors prescribe locally made labels like Mode Curve and Miss Mode this season.. A Miss Mode low-neck, sleeveless Strappy Maxi Dress in tobacco gives you perfect end-of-year carefree vibes, and the Miss Mode Strappy Midi Tiered Dress gives you that rich aunt looks you were going for, unintentionally, of course. The Brave Soul Kai Fleece Sweatshirt Dress in the colour cream is for the oversized t-shirt enthusiast on cooler days or nights; this 100% polyester fleece garment can be worn up and down. Regardless of your preference, you will be guaranteed comfort when running errands this festive season. The black-coloured Honey Platform Thong can be worn with any of your summer fav’s. This season is all about comfort and inclusivity.

Top StyleMode picks for him The two essentials he can never go wrong with are a Levi's Trucker Jacket in blue and an essential black pair of Brave Soul Denim Shorts. The season's must-haves can be paired with literally anything.