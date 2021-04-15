Live your 50 Shades fantasy with Pleasures by Loot.co.za

Sex toys are taking the world by storm, and we’re ready to ride the wave! With lockdown and social distancing, many are looking for new and exciting ways to spice up their sex lives. With this in mind, Loot has launched, ‘Pleasures’. Pleasures gives you access to all the products you need to rekindle the spark in the bedroom. You can now browse and buy discreetly online and have it delivered directly to your door. How to get started Buying sex toys can prove to be a daunting task for a first-time buyer. There’s no right or wrong to sexual health and pleasure. Everyone has their preferences, and it’s up to them to explore those. Where does one start? And, is there some kind of beginners guide to this? The Must-Haves

Start your journey with some guidance from the indomitable Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. Dr Mofokeng has gifted the world with her book ‘Dr T - A Guide To Sexual Health & Pleasure’ where sexual anatomy, pleasure, health and rights are discussed in an easy way that anyone can understand.

Experience euphoria from a selection of Pleasures’ seductive toys. The Fifty Shades Pleasure Overload 10 Days Of Play Couples Kit is one of the many luxurious pleasure products from this collection for you to explore. Match this with the kegal vibrating egg, and you’ll be in paradise.

No partner? No problem!

For the ladies, the ‘Bswish Bcute Classic Curve Wand Vibrator’ has five functions that will make your toes curl. Its curved tip is perfectly angled to reach all the right spots. This discrete cutie is a must-have that you can enjoy at any place and at any time.

Men can explore taking charge of their satisfaction with the Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator. Incorporated with several textures and canal width changes, it’s explosive! Coupled with the Love Honey Rabbit Remote Control Cock Ring, it’s only up from there.

The age of enhanced sexual pleasure and health is here to stay and can be enjoyed by people of all sexual orientations, preferences and ages. Just remember to have safe sex by always using Durex Fetherlite condoms and to keep your toys clean with the Lelo Toy Cleaning Spray.

So get with the times and claim your sexuality with Pleasures by loot.co.za. Pleasures’ has something for everyone.