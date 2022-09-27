Live your best rich auntie life this summer with StyleMode

The new season is screaming weddings, family gatherings and vacations. StyleMode has the best outfit options for you to live your best rich auntie life.

Shop every luxurious item from silks and satins to the best accessories to give your aesthetic a power pop. Silks and Satin Synonymous with luxury, silk and satin are the perfect gateway to femininity and power dressing this spring/summer. Add the Maxi Length Satin Skirt to your cart to show up and show off at your next big family lunch. For a more ready to wear option, shop the Emerald Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress, that way you won’t need to worry about what top matches best. If you have a much more conservative family, there’s no need to carry a heavy coat or shawl to cover up in this heat. Shop the light and airy Satin Knot Dress and show up as the luxurious woman you are.

Suit Up Nothing says power and independence this summer like a bold coloured suit from StyleMode. There’s also no need to worry about sweaty tight pants when you shop your next bold look with StyleMode. Shop the Cobalt Blue Wide Leg Trousers for your evening events and the next launch you’re invited to or the Green Wide Leg Pair for daytime events. To show up as your best self without the hassle of pairing and matching, add the Bow Jumpsuit to your cart. The adjustable straps make it suitable for any breast size and shoulder size so you won’t have to keep pulling it up.

Bold and Beautiful The bold hues and weighted contrasts are taking centre stage in this year’s summer trends. Your sunny days will never be the same with the Hot Pink Wrap Dress from StyleMode that has a relaxed fit and puff sleeves for that luxurious glow. To accentuate your curves while still serving legs, shop the Curve Royal Wrap Midi Dress with puff sleeves to give it a touch of rich auntie and a tie belt for that waistline brag.

The Secret Ingredient Printed silk scarves have become the staple accessory for a hot girl summer. It works great with any outfit from a power suit, chiffon maxi dress and even a swimsuit. Shop the print Red or Black Square Silky Touch Scarf to add elegance to your next rich auntie outfit. To add a ton more comfort to your bold summer, wear the versatile Adriana Ankle Strap Heel with an open toe and block heel for maximum comfort.