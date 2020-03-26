Lockdown: Stay fit with your own home gym

While we find ourselves in uncertain times, it is still important to take our fitness and health into consideration. Stay as fit as a fiddle, in the comfort of your own home and be your own personal trainer. Turn your home into your very own personal gym with the following items. Treadmill

Get your heart pumping and your adrenaline jumping with the perfect treadmill. Crafted for runners who want both endurance and interval training. Reach your fitness and cardio goals with the perfect running partner. Shop online at Loot.co.za Jiggy Eva Gym Floor Mat Jiggy Eva Gym Floor Mat. Bring style and warmth into your home, with the Jiggy Eva gym floor mat. Perfect for a variety of workouts such as yoga cardio and weight training, the puzzle gym floor mats create a comfortable, cushioning workout floor just about anywhere. Simply place the mat on the floor and you’re good to go, the soft cushioning effect will ensure that your workout is comfortable, whilst also protecting your floor and gym equipment. Buy now for only R399 at Loot.co.za Yoga Mat

Turn your home into a sacred and magical place with a yoga mat. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, a yoga mat is bound to bring you the peace you need. Made from a non-slip material with a raised bobble texture, our yoga mats are designed to help boost your yoga workout. Its tacky surface helps increase traction for better control whilst a textured base material grips the floor to reduce movement mid-pose. Boost your yoga workout now at Loot.co.za Ab Wheel Get defined abs, toned arms and shoulders all in the comfort of your own home. The Angry Fit Exercise Wheel boosts the ability to both trim and tone waistlines. Moreover, it’s easy to use when necessary. Thanks to the durable design, comfortability and firm handles, it allows you to get Angry Fit for longer without any discomfort. Get those muscles working hard for only R135 at Loot.co.za Reebok Ankle weights and dumbells

Intensify your training with the Reebok ankle weights and dumbells. Add them to any floor workouts or home workout, the wrist weights are the perfect fitness accessory to add dimension to your workout and push you to the extra level. with an added calorie burn. The pair of grey and blue wrist weights from the Reebok Women's Training range features a unique thumb sleeve as well as an easily adjustable hook and loop closure. Increase your strength training, for only R369 at Loot.co.za Resistance Training Set Strengthen your core, arms, shoulders and back with the resistance Angry Fit Training Set. Equipped with comfortable grips, you can start your workout regime without having to worry about the equipment hurting you. With three very versatile resistance bands, it's perfect for toning and targeting specific muscles. This 3-in-1 set comes with a compact and easy to carry drawstring bag, allowing for simple storage with maximum benefits. Get yours for only R109 at Loot.co.za Speed skipping rope Improve your fitness, stamina and speed with the speed skipping rope. Stay fit and healthy by creating or following an easy skipping rope workout. The Speed skipping rope is a great addition to any home that’s looking to stay in shape. It’s lightweight handles allow for easy and speedy manoeuvring. Jump into the swing of things for only R54 at Loot.co.za Reebok Stability Gym Ball

Start sculpting your muscles with the Reebok Stability gym ball,in the comfort of your own home. Possibly one of the most versatile and accessible pieces of training equipment, the gym ball can be used to perform a wide variety of exercises which will improve your core strength, posture and flexibility considerably. Kickstart your gym ball workout with a complete workout DVD and fundamental pump for R642 at Loot.co.za. Aerobic Step Step up your cardio and coordination fitness with the angry fit aerobic step. Target almost every muscle group with just one step. Raised lunges will get those hamstrings working hard, whereas raised push-ups will work the arms, chest and shoulders. Not to mention those step and Zumba workouts to get that ticker of yours pumping. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry from one place to the other while also making storage hassle-free. Get yours for R289 at Loot.co.za Water Bottles Stay hydrated during each workout for top performance. Fuel your workouts session after session with the most essential tool to reach your fitness goals. Ideal for pre-workouts and post workouts, prepare to quench your thirst. Shop online for R109 at Loot.co.za One Series Indoor Bike

Improve your workout technique and burn calories with the Reebok GSB One Series Indoor Bike. Designed for advanced home cycling, the GSB Bike brings the spin class to you. Featuring 32 resistance levels and a large 18 kg flywheel, the GSB provides all the tools for total spin performance. Gain the strength, speed and fitness you desire for only R9 699 at Loot.co.za Reebok Zjet Rower

