Loot’s 10 best products of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on the year that was. For Loot.co.za, it was a year to welcome more and more shoppers looking for a safer, easier and more convenient way to shop during the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond. From essentials to fantastic bargains, loot.co.za was there to ease shoppers into a new way of “browsing” and ultimately checking out. Here are loot.co.za’s 10 best products of 2020: Ryobi Table Saw While we were staying home and staying safe, many South Africans developed and honed new skills including DIY and carpentry. Essential in completing any woodworking project quickly and easily is the Ryobi Table Saw (254mm) (1800W). It can be used to rip, square, mitre, groove, bevel, shape and join pieces of wood. The bench saws include a mitre gauge for making angled crosscuts and a blade guard to protect users from the exposed blade.

Miracle Men - How Rassie's Springboks Won The World Cup

One of this year’s most inspiring reads is Miracle Men - How Rassie's Springboks Won The World Cup by Lloyd Burnard. It is about how two men – coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi – led a team of warriors into battle and conquered the world when inequality and division are still undeniable realities in South African society. A thrilling read.

Fine Living Beer Garden Bench Set

This garden bench is an awesome set of furniture to own as it can be used indoors and outdoors. It fits perfectly under the trees by the pool during summer and also fits under the patio for winter time coffee tasting. Enjoy your afternoons in the garden and play cards and drinking games with your friends and family.

Estee Lauder Youth Dew Eau de Parfum

Estée Lauder’s Youth Dew perfume has stood the test of time after it was first introduced in 1950. According to Estee Lauder, it has been called one of the sexiest fragrances ever created and as a true classic it is still many women’s favourite fragrance.

Spectra S1 Double Rechargeable Breast Pump

Strong, reliable, portable, quiet, and comfortable – this is the breast pump for women who need to pump exclusively, pump to help establish or boost their milk supply, or fit their pumping into a hectic schedule. The Spectra S1 Hospital-grade Double Rechargeable Breast Pump is designed to meet all your pumping needs.

Sodastream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker

Sodastream is synonymous with a great South Africa summer. The SodaStream Spirit Water Maker turns water into sparkling water in seconds and is designed to capture the essence of SodaStream’s original machines while incorporating a new slimmer design to fit beautifully in any modern day kitchen.

Bosch MUM4 Kitchen Machine

2020 was also the year where we all learned to cook and bake like professionals. And every pro needs a great kitchen machine. MUM4 - the tried-and-tested classic among food processors - boasts exceptional Bosch quality and a wide range of accessories including a meat mincer, citrus press, blender attachment, pastry attachment, fruit press attachment and ice-cream maker. Everything you could want and need in your kitchen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Smartphone

Connecting virtually has been key to keeping us sane this year. Out your best picture and video forward with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Smartphone. Far beyond the 12 megapixel category, Galaxy S20 Ultra gives you millions more pixels in each photograph. Which means for the first time ever you can pinch in for details you’d never have seen before. They’ve also taken mobile resolution from 4K all the way to 8K. That means you’ll capture moments in super-sharp resolution.

Linx Optima High Back Chair

Working from home is here to stay so creating a home office environment that is conducive to both comfort and productivity is essential. High-back office chairs, also called “executive chairs”, usually have backrests that extend to the upper back. If you suffer from back pain, the Linx Optima High Back Chair has lumbar support and is adjustable in height, depth and angle for maximum comfort.

Smeg Stand Mixer

Thanks to the new collection of 50’s Style small appliances personalising your kitchen with a touch of fabulous Smeg design has never been easier! Irresistible soft curves and iconic retro style make the Smeg Stand Mixer the perfect addition to any kitchen countertop.