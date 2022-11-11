Luxurious R1.3bn Oceans Mall Umhlanga ready to open

The luxurious and much-anticipated Oceans Mall, part of the R4.3 billion mixed-use Oceans Umhlanga Development, opens its doors to shoppers on Tuesday, November 15. On Friday, November 11, His Majesty King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini will make his first public appearance since his coronation to officiate at the launch function of the mall.

Story continues below Advertisement

The project has created 6 000 jobs during construction and 2 500 permanent jobs, and is classified as a catalytic development by the City of Durban. The double award-winning, internationally acclaimed development has been recognised for its unique curvilinear architecture at the International Property Awards. The 36 000sqm mall has attracted top national and international brands, and boasts two large, state-of-the-art anchor tenants - Woolworths and Checkers. The luxury Platinum Walk of Oceans Mall will feature premium international fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Versace. More than 97% of the mall’s 120 stores are let – and all are filled with both well-known national and sought-after international brands to satisfy the most discerning of shoppers.

The world-class, first for South Africa, flagship Checkers FreshX will offer customers exclusive private label brands such as Forage & Feast – a premium private label endorsed by South Africa’s first Michelin star chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen – and Simple Truth. It also has a Meat Market with free range chicken and restaurant-quality steak, a Kauai store, a sushi bar, and a Foreign Ground coffee shop. “The luxurious Checkers is designed in such a way that the various departments look and feel like specialist stores within a store,” says co-developer Vivian Reddy. Trendy restaurants and family franchises

Story continues below Advertisement

Oceans Mall also offers mouth-watering restaurants such as the trendy Tiger’s Milk, the renowned Signature Restaurant, Black, long established Olive & Oil, as well as local franchise favourites such as Spur and Hussar Grill. “We have gone to town with opulent decor matched by a decadent menu,” says Black directors, Andrey and Joelene. “We know that Black is destined to impress the senses, and we are catering for everyone including a special VIP section.” High-end Platinum Walk fashion section to launch in March 2023 International fashion-brands – many a first for KZN - will launch in the next phase of the mall opening in March 2023. The luxury Platinum Walk of Oceans Mall will feature premium international fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Versace and eight others in a high-end section similar to the popular “Diamond Walk “of Sandton City.

Story continues below Advertisement

Umhlanga is known as the playground of the North Coast - and Oceans Mall is positioned as the most aspirational mall in KZN, destined to attract both locals and tourists who flock to the area. The high-end mall will have a positive impact on both the local and regional economy with its job creation and major financial contribution to the city coffers in terms of rates and utilities. Transforming the north of Durban