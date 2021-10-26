Make a splash with Loot’s awesome pool specials

Pools are a great source of entertainment for kids and adults alike, but owning and maintaining a concrete pool can be expensive and very high maintenance. Online retailer, Loot has curated some of the best deals on temporary or home pool sets. If it’s been on your mind and home entertainment list, Loot has you covered!

One of the major pros of having a pool is that it’s a great addition to your lifestyle, and is ideal for hosting friends and family. Also a great addition to your weekend braais! Bestway has an amazing selection of pool sets that come with different features to align with what you need and the price you can afford.

We’re starting small with a pool that’ll fit almost anywhere, the Bestway Fast Set Pool is easy to set up, under R700 and is the perfect size for little ones wanting a splash. There are also options with all the accessories included, like the Bestway Fast Set Inflatable Pool & Pump.