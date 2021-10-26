Make a splash with Loot’s awesome pool specials
There’s nothing quite like a refreshing dip in an ice-cold pool on a scorching hot day. South African summers smell like pools, sunblock, braais & ice cream!
Pools are a great source of entertainment for kids and adults alike, but owning and maintaining a concrete pool can be expensive and very high maintenance. Online retailer, Loot has curated some of the best deals on temporary or home pool sets. If it’s been on your mind and home entertainment list, Loot has you covered!
One of the major pros of having a pool is that it’s a great addition to your lifestyle, and is ideal for hosting friends and family. Also a great addition to your weekend braais! Bestway has an amazing selection of pool sets that come with different features to align with what you need and the price you can afford.
We’re starting small with a pool that’ll fit almost anywhere, the Bestway Fast Set Pool is easy to set up, under R700 and is the perfect size for little ones wanting a splash. There are also options with all the accessories included, like the Bestway Fast Set Inflatable Pool & Pump.
If you’re looking for a bigger pool but have limited space, the Bestway Steel Pro MAX Pool is over 3m and is ultra-durable with a steel frame, while the Bestway Steel Pro MAX Frame Pool Set is of a similar size but comes with a pool pump.
Have a little more garden space to spare? The Bestway Steel Pro MAX Frame Pool Set is over 4m wide and comes with a sturdy pool pump. Circular pools aren’t your thing? Get a rectangular pool set that you can really splash around in! The Bestway Power Steel Rectangular Frame Pool Set has a solid steel frame and is built to last. It comes with a filter pump, sturdy safety ladder and a Chem Connect chemical dispenser.
The Bestway Oval Power Steel Pool Set has a rounded shape, corrosion-resistant frame and is made out of durable material that’s reinforced for strength and puncture resistance. This is a great option if you have pooches at home who also love water! It also comes with a pool pump, so you don’t have to purchase one separately.
Don’t want a steel frame pool set? Then shop Bestway Jr. Frame Splash Pool which has heavy duty PVC walls and comes with a pump and filter included.
Want to keep the kids busy for even longer in the pool? Definitely invest in some fun pool toys and inflatables, as well as pool safety accessories. Find pool toys, games, inflatables and swimming aids here!
