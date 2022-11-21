Makro delights customers once again with three weeks of Black Friday running up to ‘Explosive Black5Day’ deals

Makro has announced its annual Black Friday plans by bringing back an even bigger Black5Day sale. After extending the number of shopping days in 2021 due to Covid, this year Makro is bringing even bigger and better deals throughout Black Friday month to help customers save money and live better.

Story continues below Advertisement

Customers have been treated to two of three weeks of deals over and above the Explosive Black5Day deals, namely: Blazing Hot deals – has been open from the 14th and ends on 22 November, 2022 Explosive Black5Day deals - 23 to 27 November, 2022

This year’s sale will allow consumers more time to find their favourite items at discounted rates. Makro recognises the tough economic conditions its customers have faced. That’s why it is offering great deals not only in the appliances department, but also on fresh, butchery and pantry items to ensure customers can buy the things they need to make their money last longer ahead of the festive season. Makro will be running its Black5Day Explosive sale from November 23 to 27. Customers can expect amazing discounts on key items across general merchandise, food and liquor. The retailer is already running amazing deals similar to Black5Day on its website, as well as on the recently launched Makro Shopping App for its online community.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Black Friday is enabling customers to live better - and we’re giving our Makro shoppers the chance to make their money work harder this year with great discounts,” says Judy Gounden, Marketing Vice President at Massmart Wholesale. “MRewards will be participating by giving our mCard shoppers 10% back in mRewards on non-promotional items from the 14th to the 22nd of November. “As another added benefit, we will also have a range of deals on the Makro App for patrons who wish to shop from the comfort of their home, and this is accompanied by free delivery for all orders over R500.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Gounden added that gamification was a big focus for the business, and Cyber Monday was another opportunity for tech lovers and gamers to take advantage of big savings on selected products. Customers also stand a chance to win R10 000 daily from November 23 to 27, 2022. To enter, participants need to take a screenshot image of the item they would like to win from the Makro App or Makro website, and share it on the Makro social pages. Makro will pick winners daily. “We will also be deploying push notifications from the App to ensure that customers who have downloaded the App do not miss the Black5Day sale deals. To further ensure that customers enjoy a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store, Makro encourages customers to plan their shopping and take note of requirements such as updating TV licences should they wish to purchase a set, store trading times, product stock availability - and stretch their rand by making use of their mCard App,” concludes Gounden.

While Makro’s Black November catalogue deals are already live, customers are encouraged to browse the website on https://www.makro.co.za/catalogue or download the Makro App on IOS or Google Play Store to stay updated with the latest promotions and deals ahead of the Black Friday Black5Day Sale. Makro’s social media pages: Twitter @Makro_ZA