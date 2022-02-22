Medical Facials: The beauty of tech-forward treatments

Remember the days of the ’steam and cream’ facial? Perhaps you started out your skin journey with long sessions of pore opening treatments, blackhead extractions and then layers of masks and creams?

Relaxing yes, but great skin health has taken big strides forward. In the quest for complexion perfection, it’s technology that blends innovative science with beautiful skin results. Welcome to the world of medical facials. The Facial fundamentals For many, a facial is seen as a maintenance skin treatment. And rightly so! This means keeping skin in its best condition. It’s also an opportunity for your medical therapist to track your skin and take note of any changes, issues or needs it may have.

At Skin Renewal, our team can not only treat your skin, but help curate your best skincare product regime and refer you for doctor’s care for any underlying health issues that may be at play. Our faces can be an overall indicator of what’s going on inside. In other words, an unhappy body often results in an unhappy skin. So checking in with your medical therapist means keeping a look out for potential health challenges too. Match point Medical facials don’t come in one-size-fits all solution. So, your choice needs to be made with your skin’s needs top of mind. While there are some – like the PDT & MesoSilkpeel Facial – that are the gold ticket as monthly skin maintenance fixes, others are issue based. One last word on the PDT & MesoSilkpeel Facial; it’s a great choice as a pre-event glow-getter.

Just so you know! For those wanting to add youth-boosting treatment to their arsenal, look to an Anti Ageing Mesoglow Facial. This low-risk therapy is a win for keeping skin tight with collagen stimulating products, essential for firmness and rejuvenation. The HydraTouch Facial tackles skin that needs to be turned around fast. If yours is looking dull and lifeless – and you’re feeling the effects of stress – let the powers of device-driven technology work their magic on your skin while you completely relax. You get soft skin, plumped with superb hydration while you fully unwind. This is for those who want the power of a medical facial but the soothing benefits of a real pamper. Sound good? Ultimately facials have stepped forward into the modern aesthetic medicine space, bringing the worlds of the healing power of touch with the latest in skincare technology. And the expert Skin Renewal team have the best advice for you; say hello to the medical facial that may be your skin’s best one yet!