Meet Dr Gael Baines - owner and founder of Glamore Cosmetics

Dr Gael Baines (nee Fenhalls) obtained her PhD at the University of Cape Town in 1997 specializing in the field of Breast Cancer.

Thereafter, she did 9 years of post-Doctoral work at Tygerberg Medical School researching diseases like Tuberculosis and HIV - specifically how the host generates an immune response. During this time, Dr Fenhalls published articles and research papers 11 times and became an established author in her field as well as obtaining funding for her own laboratory. Career crossroads When Gael had children, she decided to focus on being a full-time mother and dedicated all her available time and energy to raising and supporting her children. During this time, she developed Glamore Cosmetics – an online beauty store focusing on products which are cruelty free, vegan-friendly, and hypoallergenic.

Ingredients, ingredients – it’s all about ingredients Emma, Gael’s eldest daughter, was one of her many inspirations behind starting Glamore Cosmetics. Emma has always had extremely sensitive skin and was unable to wear any makeup throughout her teen years without having a severe allergic reaction. Seeing a gap in the market for those with sensitive skin and allergies, Gael went on the hunt to find makeup products that Emma could wear. Using her PhD and science background, Gael believes it is incredibly important to know all the ingredients in her skincare and makeup products, because with the increasing onset and awareness of sensitive skin, it is becoming even more valuable to know the ingredients. By investigating and knowing which ingredients are safe for sensitive skin, we can prevent break outs, rashes, and other skin flare ups, which can be damaging to our customers.

Using Emma as her cruelty-free test bunny, Gael eventually discovered the products which would go on to fill her online store. Today, Emma loves makeup and wears it as often as she can, without any breakouts, itchy eyes or rashes! Glamore Cosmetics Glamore Cosmetics is more than just about selling products – it is about customers. Each customer receives personal service – they are valuable and cherished. Glamore Cosmetics is more than just a brand: with Gael’s skincare knowledge and interaction with her suppliers every customer receives excellent service on all levels. An example of customer care is when we need to know all the ingredients in lipsticks because some of them are banned in SA. Gael will ensure that every ingredient is triple checked via the NCI document, the internet as well as the supplier.

Glamore Cosmetics also offers everything for a full face of makeup – from makeup tools for makeup application to balm for makeup removal. Her brands are currently imported from Poland. They are genuine products not duplicated, plus they are affordable which is not an easy feat considering the exchange rate and shipping costs in South Africa. Glamore Cosmetics blog Glam Beauty HQ was created as a safe and open space for Gael to write – about beauty and any other trending topics with a focus on ingredients, cruelty-free makeup, hypoallergenic, sensitive skin and even, most recently, makeup DIY!