Modern skin makeovers: Why tech devices are solution-based

We live in the age of devices; your phone for starters is your everything right? And for those 5 minutes you think you lost it, you feel utterly helpless and cut off from the world. So important is your phone – because it has your life on it – that you can’t imagine living without it. It also gives you solutions – and yes, tons of fun too.

Story continues below Advertisment

But having your email, communication and all your photos on one high-tech gadget, that you can personalise to your needs, is magic. It can trouble shoot many a challenge too, like how to get to that new restaurant in your neighbourhood or log your calories for the day (if you’re into that). Basically it’s amazing. Now think of a clever skin device - that’s safe to use even on dark skin types that has low risk post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) - and target many a face and body issue. Welcome to the world of Endymed. Let’s Light it Up (but keep it safe)

Story continues below Advertisment

Falling under the Radiofrequency category, Endymed treatments range from help with scarring (including acne scarring) to therapy for tightening skin laxity and specialist areas like the eyes and neck. Working to refine skin texture, shrink pore size and even lift and firm jowls, Endymed is versatile yet specific. Think of it as building the collagen your skin needs to repair damage or signs of aging in particular areas that may not be possible with other treatment methods. This is because as collagen reforms and remodels – which is essential for skin rejuvenation – it’s happening without severe trauma. And that’s the best news for darker skin types that can react and pigment if inflammation hits during treatment. What’s On The Treatment Menu?

Story continues below Advertisment

A variety of treatments means there’s choice, from anti-aging to skin healing, with the latest updated tech to work gently yet effectively. Combining therapies such as micro-needling and Radiofrequency gives successful results but with safety aspects and controls so that you know your skin isn’t going to react. Take ENDYMED Intensif RF Micro-needling; blending the power of skin needling with Radiofrequency, it protects those with dark skin types from PIH thanks to less bleeding and bruising during the treatment itself. And it’s all down to clever advancements in the devices used. Think adjustable tapered gold-plated needles (triggering collagen rebuilding), applied over the skin in smooth motion. And while this may be the answer to scarring and rough skin texture, you may need some anti-aging challenges met. Loose skin around the eyes is a tough one; it’s such a delicate area that’s prone to breaking down. If you need to lift and tighten lids – and even the mouth area - ENDYMED 3 DEEP RF Tightening uses many radio frequency producers to move an intensely focused energy directly where it’s needed. In other words, deep into skin. Able to stimulate the creation of new and strong collagen and elastin fibres, stronger skin that has the youthful “bounce” is restored. And this treatment works on jowls, the neck, jawline and chin area. Because who wants a double chin? No one!

Story continues below Advertisment

Wait! There’s More. Multi-area non-invasive treatment procedures mean thinking top to toe. In this case areas that often get overlooked like hands and chest. While you may invest in turning back your skin’s clock, have you given a thought to what these areas say about your skin’s health and age? If skin laxity worries you, ENDYMED FSR (Fractional Skin Rejuvenation) can be used to target not only loose skin but wrinkles too. So you can focus on your face and ensure areas like your chest, hands and neck don’t miss out. For eye rejuvenation this treatment also works to open up the area and smooth out lines and wrinkles. What a win! Ultimately modern tech whether it’s a smartphone or skin machine is thoroughly life-changing. Where would you be without email-from-anywhere or an App that means you meet Mr. Right? Skin devices are the same. That scar you’ve always hated? Well, there’s smart tech for that!