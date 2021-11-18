Moët & Chandon Golden Tree reveal brings festive glamour to the City of Gold

This holiday season, as the world celebrates the joy of togetherness once more, Moët & Chandon brings its legendary savoir-fête to South Africa - an exciting new chapter in the House’s long history of generosity. For at the heart of the festive celebration is one champagne, Moët & Chandon, the very symbol of the House’s renowned fêtes. Effervescence is a distinctive feature of the delicate blend that Benoît Gouez, Cellar Master of Moët & Chandon, creates. And it’s the effervescence of his champagnes that forms the golden thread of global Moët & Chandon celebrations this festive season.

This year, Moët & Chandon is sharing the joy of togetherness with a host of festive experiences around the world by inviting Friends of the House to join bespoke fêtes, from musical performances to events in “eternal effervescence” spaces. Moët & Chandon will flow in over 20 cities including Sydney, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam, Moscow, New York, Paris, and Mexico City. Here in South Africa, Moët & Chandon have announced that a Moët & Chandon Golden Tree will be revealed in the City of Gold this year, to open Gauteng’s festive season in champagne style. Synonymous with celebration and glamour, the spectacular Moët & Chandon Golden Tree is set to become an iconic festive symbol, finding its home in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square from the 25th of November until the 3rd of January 2022.

Indeed, few experiences will herald the start of the holidays like the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree opening ceremony. Locals and visitors alike can expect a perfectly paired evening of entertainment and vibrant celebrations of togetherness on opening night. “If the last 2 years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of acknowledging our friends and families, daily moments that matter, and toasting to today. With a series of effervescent Moët & Chandon experiences taking place globally, the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree will bring the spirit of celebration and festive joy to South Africa, as only Moët & Chandon can,” said David White, Moët Hennessy General Manager of Southern Africa. As is custom, Moët & Chandon will be including iconic South Africans in the experience - with Zozibini Tunzi, global humanitarian, and Miss Universe 2019, set to take centre stage at this year’s Golden Tree opening ceremony. Guests can also expect an iconic Moët & Chandon Toast to a Cause and a surprise musical performance by one of South Africa’s most esteemed international artists.

Completely new in its design, the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree will provide picture-worthy effervescent reflections of the surrounding skyline. Golden baubles will adorn the tree’s exterior, while the interior will open to offer guests an immersive experience. 1400 Moët & Chandon bottles have been crafted into a show-stopping chandelier hanging from the ceiling over a champagne cork floor. The opening ceremony, taking place on Thursday the 25th of November from 6:30 pm, promises to set the tone for a truly memorable festive season. Guests are invited to enjoy Moët & Chandon at several outlets on Nelson Mandela Square during the evening and throughout the festive season; booking will be essential.

Personalised gifting service will also be available via the Moët & Chandon pop-up store, located on the square, accessible from November 25th until December 23rd, from 12 pm until 6 pm. The store will offer consumers the ability to personalise their purchases. Restaurants on Nelson Mandela Square will be providing festive Moët & Chandon Golden Tree champagne offers, available from launch night until the 27th of December. There’s no better way to mark the end of 2021 in style and celebrate the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable festive season than at the effervescent Moët & Chandon Golden Tree experience. Important information:

Location: The Moët & Chandon Golden Tree is located on Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton The Moët & Chandon Golden Tree opening ceremony: will take place on Thursday 25th November, from 6:30 pm – 9 pm.