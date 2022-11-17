MTN SA drops in with some wins for the Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA

With the festive season just a few short weeks away, “SA’s best network” is continuing to bring joy and relief to as many recipients across South Africa as possible. The year has been long and challenging for most – and for the Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA it’s been no different as they have been experiencing extremely trying times.

The Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA (Roodepoort Krugersdorp Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), is one of the oldest in the country - founded in 1945. At any given time, the SPCA has more than 100 puppies and adult dogs, and over 50 kittens and cats in its care. The facility also cares for owls, horses, farm animals, chickens and reptiles that are surrendered or abandoned. The MTN summer #WINdfall concept of delivering “wins” to those most in need across the country brought some much-needed relief to the Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA when a surprise donation of pet food, treats, beds, blankets, dog and cat toys, leashes and cleaning supplies was delivered - courtesy of MTN. MTN SA handed over a R50 000 cheque to the Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA as part of its summer #WINdfall project that is bringing joy and relief to those most in need across the country. MTN also handed over a cheque for R50 000 towards the ongoing care of the animals and upkeep of the facility, as well as five mobile phones with 12 months worth of data to keep their field inspectors connected to each other.

Each employee also received a R1 000 shopping voucher and a 2GB data voucher as a way of saying thank you from MTN for their hard work and commitment, because none of what the SPCA does would be possible without their dedication to the animals in their care. “Thank you to MTN for all the support - without it, we wouldn’t be able to do the work we do. We are currently not funded by any government organisation and rely on the corporate community and individuals for donations, so this donation will really go a long way in helping us to continue fighting for our animals - because if we don’t do it, nobody will,” said Mandy Cattanach, Manager at the Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA. “The cell phones are a huge win and will really help my inspectors stay connected with people who really need to get a hold of the SPCA and with each other in case of emergencies, which is often the case in instances of animal abuse,” added Cattanach.

Annica Duffey, an inspector at Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA, works out in the field doing proactive inspections and attending to cruelty complaints. “We try to educate as best we can; but where we can’t and there is just blatant cruelty, we go out and remove the animals. We are the only animal welfare organisation in SA that can prosecute for cruelty, and we work closely with the police to bring justice to any and all animals who are harmed in any way,” says Duffey. “But it’s difficult because we are not government funded, so any help we can get is awesome - and what MTN has done for us today is a big help.” “It was a very insightful, and once again, emotional day as the team learnt about the challenges faced by the SPCA. Hearing about the horrors that millions of helpless animals go through daily is truly heartbreaking,” said Leigh-Ann Chetty, MTN SA: Senior Manager for Public Relations and Communication. “We hope this gesture will go a long way in helping the Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA do their job to the best of their abilities, and will make the animals a bit more comfortable as they wait to find their forever homes. For us, our #WINdfall project is about making the last few weeks of 2022 a little brighter by helping where we can, and this extends to our furry friends.”

The Roodepoort Krugersdorp SPCA has over 50 kittens and cats in its care. MTN has already visited the MTN taxi rank in Noord Street in Johannesburg, Uvuyo Lower Primary School in Soweto, the University of Johannesburg Sophiatown student residence, the Boxer Supermarket in Mitchells Plain, and the Greensleeves Children’s Trust in East London to hand out big and small wins in the form of grocery vouchers, electricity vouchers, data vouchers, student loan supplements, wi-fi connections, stationery packs, toys and more – all with the aim of bringing a little positivity and a little hope to those in need of a win. If you want to be a winner with MTN this summer – and #EveryoneNeedsAWin - simply join, upgrade or recharge with MTN summer data bundles for special offers or to earn entries into the weekly draws. Download the MTN app or dial *234# today to find out more about how to win a share of R200 million in fuel, grocery, electricity and stationery vouchers, MoMo cash, or free and discounted data and airtime. There are also 15 Toyota Agya 1.0 5MT 2021 cars to be won.