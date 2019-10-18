File picture: Leo Correa/AP

Summer is almost here and that means it's festival season and time to start planning for fresh air, music and partying the day - and night - away. From Matric Rage to Afropunk to Up the Creek and Synergy, the key to a good festival experience is to have enough creature comforts to keep the party going and for when you need to take a break to recharge your batteries.

We've found a few essential items that you can’t do without:

A moonbag

Looking for a place to store your cellphone and sunnies while you throw your hands in the air and wave them like you just don't care? Festivals can be jam-packed and carrying around a handbag or backpack isn’t reliable or safe. Instead of storing your necessary items in your pocket or handbag, opt for this BlackCherry/ Blackstudded Moonbag. It’s versatile and convenient and can easily be strapped around your waist or across your shoulder. Shop online here.

Sunglasses

Dancing in the sunshine can be good for your soul, but bad for your eyes. Sunglasses aren’t just for blocking out the haters but perfect for blocking out those UV rays and glare while you party up a storm. Shop online here.

Sneakers

Planning to go to a festival where dusty roads or sand could cramp your style? Avoid potential injuries and be the last person standing with these Navy Blue Puma Nrgy Star Trainers. This everyday style runner's soft foam and sock liner will have you dancing in comfort, so come on try those new moves. Shop online here.

A good mattress

A good night's sleep is essential so you can do it all again the next day. Great for indoor and outdoor use, this inflatable mattress has a comfortable flocked sleeping surface and sturdy coiled beam construction. The quick inflation/deflation screw valve means that it’s ready in a jiffy. Included is a heavy-duty repair patch kit. Shop online here.

Inflatable chair





Kick back and relax with drink in hand in this inflatable chair! Great for festivals and camping or around your home, it has a soft flocked surface and is ultra-comfy. Featuring a two air chamber construction with an interlocking quick-release valve and a heavy-duty repair patch included it’s sure to make your time outdoors much more comfortable. Shop online here.

Glowstick