Must have sex toys to spice up your life

Our vibe right now is just living life, and we’re sticking to this motto in 2022. The world is getting ready to start exploring again, in more ways than one and we’re here for it! The last two years has seen a spike in the sales and use of sex toys, which let’s face it, is expected.

Story continues below Advertisment

Isolation and lockdown had us looking for new ways to explore our own bodies and sexuality. Now, it's time to start exploring outside and experiment with not only ourselves but our partners too and what better way to do that than with Pleasures by Loot.co.za? So, we’ve put together a list of the ‘must-haves’ from Pleasures by Loot.co.za to spice up your sex life. Tap into that inner Goddess

Story continues below Advertisment

Ladies, ladies, there comes a time in your life when you’ve got to do some things that you never thought you would have to do! We all know how difficult it can be for a woman to experience a full blown orgasm, but with a little help from the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise Automatic Pressure Activated Clitoral Vibrator you could tap into your inner Aphrodite. Set that baby to cruise control and experience a whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm. Press play

Story continues below Advertisment

The opportunities to be playful and spice things up with your partner are endless and now with the world opening up again we’re able to do more both in and out of the sheets. Finally live out your 50 shades darker fantasy with a Remote Control Panty Vibrator, go on a night out and play with yourself or have a sexy night out with your partner and let them decide just how excited you get. If you’re looking for the full 50 shades experience then Pleasures is the platform for you. The Fifty Shades Ben Wa Kegel Balls are amazing for discreet solo play or for an enhanced and controlled orgasm with a partner.

Story continues below Advertisment

With the Fifty Shades Vibrating Cock Ring (Black), sex toys for couples couldn’t be more fun, slip this little baby onto the base of the erection accompanied by the Bathmate Max Out Jelq Penis Enlarger (100ml) for extra stimulation and watch as it grows stronger and harder with excitement. To ensure you get the full experience, nipple clamps are a must have!

Hit all the right spots It’s important to take some time for yourself to explore every part of your body. We’re talking self-gratification, baby! With a soft-to-the-touch silicone material and flexible design The Wonderlust Harmony G-spot Vibrator will hit all the right spots.