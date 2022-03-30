Mzansi stars raise a glass of Moët & Chandon from their top Golden Glow sunset spots

We’ve all been there, transfixed as the sun dips down to the horizon, setting the sky ablaze with luminosity, faces basking in the light. That moment of anticipation, when the day is nearly behind you and the potential of the night lies ahead, symbolized by a magical golden glow. If that’s not worth raising a glass to, what is? Indeed, if life’s most joyful moments aren’t memorialized with a glass of champagne, is it even a celebration?

Story continues below Advertisment

Since 1743, we’ve come to associate Moët & Chandon with extraordinary milestones and triumphs, precious moments, and celebrations big and small. With bubbles charging up to burst at the surface, the iconic clink that sounds the cheers, that quintessential “pop” of the cork…it’s no wonder that this sparkling drink, so full of life and ebullience, is the one that many choose when raising a glass. SA’s celebrity icons each have a favourite sunset spot from which to salute this enchanting time of day with Moët & Chandon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Maps Maponyane, Boity Thulo, Terry Pheto and Kat Sinivasan toasting the sunset. You’re invited to bask in the Golden Glow and charge your complimentary Golden Goblets to one of life’s most impressive natural phenomena when you order Moët & Chandon at one of these fine establishments from 21 March to 5 April, while the sun performs its daily finale. ALTO234

Story continues below Advertisment

Joburg’s highest urban bar on the 57th floor of The Leonardo is the spot where the city’s skyline literally unfolds before your eyes. Over and above Alto234’s impressive credentials and its perfectly positioned seating areas, Moët & Chandon have upped the ante with a special edition Moët Mini Machine – delivered by way of helicopter, no less. Sip on your favourite 750ml bottle of champagne from the Maison or order your Moët Mini 200ml bottle with golden sipper from the Mini Machine. Add friends or family and a spectacular sunset and you’ll see why this is Maps Maponyane’s Golden Glow sunset spot of choice.

Story continues below Advertisment

MARBLE, SAINT AND ZIOUX A favourite of Boity Thulo, this trio of restaurants by award winning Chef David Higgs is high on sophistication, stellar design and of course, innovative food. Each offers something different; at newcomer Zioux for example it’s all about African art nouveau. With its plush and playful interior and its menu of updated classics presented with flare, this is the ideal location from which to round off the day and enter into a night of fun with Moët & Chandon.

RIBOVILLE RESTAURANT Escape the city and salute the last moments of the day in bucolic surrounds at Riboville Restaurant, Terry Pheto’s top Golden Glow sunset spot. Overlooking Waterfall Equestrian Estate’s pristine polo fields in one of Joburg’s most tranquil locations, the patio is where you want to be. Think fine dining and lush lawns for days, backed by a spectacular show of golden light.