Need ideas on how to warm up your kitchen and your tummy this winter?

From comforting one-pots and steaming soups to indulgent puddings, you won't even notice the cold with Loot’s great selection of kitchen appliances and recipes books to inspire the chef in you.

Story continues below Advertisment

Must-have kitchen appliances: With today’s busy schedule we don’t always have hours to prepare a delicious meal for our families.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Instant Pot Duo is the world's best-selling multi-cooker that combines seven kitchen appliances in one. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yoghurt maker all in one. Another great appliance that helps save time is the Juno Electric Pressure Cooker, which has a 5L capacity and 24 hour delay timer. If you haven’t yet invested in an air fryer then this is the time to! The Bennett Read 22 Litre Air Fryer Oven is an extra large, all-in-one, 1700W countertop oven that is perfect for creating quick delicious family meals.

Story continues below Advertisment

Keep healthy by steaming your vegetables and retaining their vitamins and minerals by investing in a food steamer.

Story continues below Advertisment

Our favourite recipe books: Enjoy fabulous recipes from some of our favourite local chef’s, such as Mynhardt Joubert from Station Street Kitchen in Paarl, or Home Cooking from Herman Lensing, where he shares recipes he discovered during his journeys throughout South Africa. Some days you want to cook; other days the goal is simply ‘food in mouths’. Every Night of the Week is an entertaining cookbook for people who don’t like hard-and-fast recipes, by food and recipe writer, stylist and Instagram genie Lucy Tweed.

Meat - The Ultimate Guide by Annelien Pienaar is a comprehensive guide that contains everything you ever wanted to know about meat: the cuts, nutritional value, ageing, factors that determine tenderness, cooking methods, freezing, terminology – to name just a few aspects. BAKING - For Profit And Pleasure from Christine Capendale is a collection of over 80 inspiring recipes for experienced or beginner bakers. With advice on equipment, costings, packaging, branding and top tips for successful home baking, you’ll soon be rustling up a host of delicious treats, from sensational cakes and savoury platters, to traybakes and traditional fare.