NESTLÉ NIDO 3+ launches an all new and improved recipe, fit for the South African child

Childhood is an important stage that requires age-specific nutrition.

According to Food and Nutrition Bulletin 2017, Vol. 38(3) 405- South Africa’s children between the ages of one and five years, do not get adequate vital nutrients in their daily diet. Some of the critical nutrient gaps identified for young children are a deficiency in Vitamin A, Zinc and Iron.

In fact between 44 and 62% of SA children under 5 do not get enough Iron, 58% have an insufficient intake of Vitamin A and 55% of this age group’s intake of zinc is less than adequate.

These sub optimal nutrient intakes affect our children’s ability to grow and develop optimally, it affects the health of their immune systems which all contributes to poorer adult outcomes in terms of cognitive development and overall health and well being.

To respond to some of these nutritional challenges, NESTLÉ NIDO 3+ today announced its new and improved recipe, tailor-made for the nutritional needs of little ones aged three to five years.

“Children aged three to five years require a nutrient dense diet with foods that are essential for future, social and congnitive well-being. The new and improved NESTLÉ® NIDO® 3+ recipe contains optimal levels of Vitamin A, Zinc and Iron which are the most prevalent mirconutrient deficiencies in this age group in South Africa. NESTLÉ NIDO 3+ contains Lactobacillus Protectus (L.rhamnosus) that supports children’s immune systems, specially the respiratory defences. It is also a source of Omega 3 Fatty Acids in the form of added DHA that contributes to normal brain function and learning," shares Belinda Vernon, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Nutrition East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

“Childhood moments bring so much joy to parents, caregivers and families. This is when the young ones discover the world around them and make sense of it all. We encourage all South African parents and caregivers to continue supporting the growth and development of their children by choosing age appropriate nutritional products for them," added Vernon.

Today’s virtual launch was attended by various media and influential caregivers nationwide and was hosted by well-known social media personality, Olwethu Leshabane. Amongst the panelists, were Bontle Sebesho, registered dietitian as well as Abigail Friedman, an occupational therapist.

NESTLÉ NIDO 3+ is not a breastmilk substitute and is formulated to meet the changing nutrition needs of healthy children older than 3 years.

For more information on NESTLÉ NIDO 3+ visit www.nidokids.co.za or follow us on Facebook @NIDO South Africa. You can also follow the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NIDO3Plus #ChildhoodMoments.