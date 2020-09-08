New beginnings - are you ready to win billions?

After a couple of tough months in the wake of the pandemic, South Africans now enjoy more freedom in Level 2 and we are pushing forward to build the economy again. Spring has sprung and the days are getting warmer and a bit longer, which gives us hope for the future! At Lottoland SA they also have that joyous Spring feeling and are optimistic that they can help make dreams come true. To celebrate the new season they are launching a special payout for both the US Powerball and MegaMillions, which will run throughout the months of September and October. You may have heard about their huge payouts, but are you prepared to stand a chance to win not millions, but billions of rands? The US Powerball jackpot will start at R6 billion and the MegaMillions jackpot at R4.8 billion. You can go online now to the Lottoland SA website to place your bet on the outcome of the either or both of these main prizes. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 and draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 5am SA time, while the US Powerball starts at R55 for a single bet and the draw takes place every Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. Imagine waking up to the news that you are a billionaire!

One of the many advantages of online betting is that you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. You never have to worry about queueing to buy a ticket or losing your ticket as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA when you have won.

When winning a big payout like this, your winnings will be converted into South African Rands and paid out here locally into your South African bank account.

Lottoland is an international company with its head office based in Gibraltar, a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. It is currently operating in 55 countries across the globe, including South Africa, and has more than 10 million customers worldwide.

Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts.

And if you are a lucky winner? Your winnings will be a welcome cash injection into our country as the funds originate from the Lottoland head office in Gibraltar, which is then transferred to South Africa. Spending your big winnings will be a further boost into our local economy as you will be sharing your good fortune indirectly, supporting other businesses and helping to create more jobs. Now that’s Proudly South African!

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA

Visit lottoland.co.za

Click on the Register button

Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

Click on the Create New Account button

Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

Select your chosen numbers

You will see next to the green button your stake value

Click Submit

If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box

Click on confirm and proceed

Choose your method of payment

There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

Note that Capitec Cards do not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.

You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA.

Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)