When it comes to wine, the correct glassware is an absolute must.
What’s in a glass? Well, when it comes to wine, everything. Using the  correct glass for your wine may enhance the flavours, improve the aromas  and even help maintain the correct temperature, taking your wine-drinking  experience from drab to fab.

“If you’ve ever tried wine in a small, thick-rimmed glass, porcelain coffee  mug or your beer pong plastic tumbler, you’ll know that you can drink  pretty much any beverage out of any vessel…except for wine. When it  comes to wine, the correct glassware is an absolute must. This allows you to  make the most out of your wine, enhancing every aspect of the bottle so  that what you read on the label pairs perfectly with what you taste on your  palate,” says Robert Greene, Director of Core Catering.

Matching the correct wine to the correct glass can be overwhelming, but  Greene has a few simple rules:

Big reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz need glasses with big bowls to allow the wines to oxidise, and big mouths to release their strong aromas.

Soft reds like Pinot Noir and Merlot also need glasses with large bowls to  allow for oxidation, but because they’re softer wines, a narrower mouth is  necessary to concentrate the aromas.

White wine glasses are typically smaller than their red counterparts.  Spirited whites like Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Chardonnay are served in  glasses with slightly large bowls that narrow at the mouth, while delicate  whites like Riesling, Pinot Gris and Gewurztraminer require narrow bowls  and narrow openings.

“The white wine glass bowl is smaller to help keep chilled whites cooler for  longer, while the narrower opening concentrates the subtler white  aromas,” notes Greene.

We’re all familiar with the classic sparkling wine flute. Its elongated shape  provides a good-sized serving for sparkling wine, maintains the temperature  and concentrates the delicate aromas, all the while allowing you to enjoy,  what Greene calls, "the theatre of the bubbles".

There is a second glass used for sparkling wine – the saucer or coupe.  Although this vintage glass doesn’t hold the temperature for long, allows  the aroma to escape and doesn’t let you enjoy the bubble show, this  Gatsby-era glass is making a comeback, and once again becoming popular  for serving sparkling wine and even cocktails.

Dessert wine is always served in a small glass with an elongated, narrow  bowl and a narrow mouth, maintaining its cool temperature and  concentrating its sweet aromas.

