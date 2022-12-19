Octotel gives back to the community through its Christmas Gift Drive

When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, there are tons of ways to give back - not just to your family, but to your entire community as well. A simple act of kindness such as donating clothes or items you no longer use or sending care packages to people who are close to you, can really make a difference.

In light of the festive season, Octotel initiated a Christmas Gift Drive to benefit the local communities of Gugulethu and Phoenix as part of its corporate social responsibility. Through this drive, Octotel, which is one of the Western Cape’s leading fibre network operators, wanted to ensure that all children would have gifts to look forward to this holiday season. “As part of our endeavour, we decided to set up a Christmas Gift Drive exclusively to help students and children in need in Gugulethu and Phoenix. It is unfortunate that some students lack the basic necessities such as hygiene products and even stationery sets for school. Our objective was to provide learners with a sense of belonging and recognition, as well as prepare them for the coming school year,” said Octotel corporate social responsibility team lead, Carly Haydricks.

The joy of the festive season came early for learners at two Western Cape schools when Octotels’ Christmas Drive paid them a visit with special gift boxes just for them. Christmas is a luxury that some families cannot afford; but by collecting and distributing these gift donations, Octotel ensured that children with less means had something to open on Christmas morning. In anticipation of receiving their Christmas gifts from Octotel, the pupils lined up with excitement. The gift box items included a toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, face cloth and some sweet treats. “We would like to express our deep gratitude for the stationery packs and gift bags that you generously provided for our learners here at Janet's Junction. For our learners, the stationery items are like a mandatory tool kit without which they can not get through the entire learning process. Even though these gifts will not seem like much, they will make them feel special and will give them the opportunity to prepare with the basic necessities for the new year,” said Jacqui Pember, the facilitator at Janet’s Junction.

The learners of Nompumelelo Special School in Gugulethu lined up with excitement in anticipation of receiving their Christmas gifts from Octotel. This is a remarkable initiative that Octotel is extremely proud of, particularly in light of the current cost of living crisis that affects many families and their ability to enjoy a stress-free Christmas.

“On behalf of Nompumelelo Special School, we would like to say a big thank you to Octotel for providing our students with Christmas gifts this year. Being an educational institution that caters to children with disabilities is no small feat, and receiving donations is not something we see every day. For that, we are incredibly grateful, and we are looking forward to future partnerships with Octotel,” said the principal of Nompumelelo Special School. “Janet's Junction in Phoenix and Nompumelelo Special School in Gugulethu are just two of the organisations we chose to start our Christmas Gift Drive with. In 2023, we anticipate expanding this project even further. All those who have the means to contribute are encouraged to participate in the movement for change, because that is how we connect at Octotel,” said Haydricks. As part of Octotel's social responsibility initiatives, the company also runs a schools sponsorship programme, which has made contributions to numerous schools across the Western Cape since it began, ensuring that all children have access to digital learning opportunities.