Our commitment is to providing good nutrition, now more than ever

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused uncertainty and concern for people around the world. It is an unprecedented situation, and we understand this is a challenging time for everyone. Despite these uncertain times, we are inspired by the incredible resilience, compassion, and creativity of people around the world who are making the best of an unfamiliar situation, doing what’s right and helping others. At Herbalife Nutrition, our main focus has been protecting the health and well-being of our distributors and employees. There is nothing more important to us. We are also faced with a great responsibility: as a global nutrition company providing food, health, and wellness products to millions of people in 94 countries around the world, we are in a unique position to help our communities during this time. Prioritizing the Need and Meeting the Demand Governments have been responding to the Coronavirus crisis, in part, by classifying businesses that manufacture, distribute and sell foods as essential. That designation permits us to continue operations because the need for healthy nutrition is a universal one.

The company has been closely monitoring all government designations to ensure, at a minimum, we are in full compliance with these mandates. We have a responsibility to help those in need of good nutrition, now more than ever, and so we’ve prioritized and implemented the following actions:

Supporting our community

A comprehensive approach to serving our global community is essential. Herbalife Nutrition is supporting nonprofits who are providing Covid-19 relief services. Our nonprofit partners are providing medical supplies to hospitals and facilitating feeding programs to targeted areas with significant need.

Following our manufacturing, distribution and inventory strategy

We have a responsibility to keep our manufacturing facilities and distribution centers running to ensure our distributors can continue to serve their customers who rely on them for their nutrition and personal support. Our facilities are up and running while adhering to health guidelines.

We also operate an inventory strategy that is designed to keep sufficient stock on hand to allow the business to continue, even in the event of unforeseen circumstances. As of today, our manufacturing facilities are operating fully and working to build even more inventory in light of the uncertainty and potential duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Making the most out of technology

Now more than ever, an economic opportunity is critical. Our distributors are entrepreneurial and innovative, finding ways to serve their customers using technology. In fact, some of the events designed to provide professional training for distributors and wellness education and fitness activities for their customers have shifted to online experiences rather than in-person and are being attended by more people than ever before.

Relying on our experts for accurate information

Our incredible team of doctors, nutritionists and fitness professionals has never been more in demand, and they are working around the clock to provide our distributors, employees and the public with invaluable education, advice and insights. They continue to provide helpful information to our followers daily on our corporate blog and via social media.

The most important thing we can do now is take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Living a healthy, active lifestyle is critically important to our overall health and wellbeing. Our employees and distributors have risen to the occasion, demonstrating their compassion for others and their commitment to our mission for nutrition during these challenging times. I have no doubt they will continue to do so for as long as it takes.