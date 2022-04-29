Oversized is the girl she thinks she is with Stylemode

Layer up for the cold For your layering tricks this icy Winter, StyleMode has the best items to make your outfit look stylish and fitted, while keeping the warmth. Wear all the layers you need to keep warm underneath and add a polo neck for cover paired with an oversized melton to keep the cold air out.

The oversized blazer is great for a cold day at the office or your meeting out of town, the best layering fashion technique for this pick is a short scarf, collared shirt and a knitted jersey or cardigan. The best way to learn the layering tricks is to pair your items smartly with the usual winter basics options. The bonded suede trench coat adds a great runway touch to your layered winter outfit. To have it assert itself in your look, pair it with any statement necklace of your choice and a white cowl neck knit item. Comfort is key

A day out in the Winter sun requires a lot of comfort and a way to dress warm with movement to avoid all the sweat. Check out the oversized blouse from StyleMode to get a great minimal outfit. This loose fit locally made item speaks elegance and comfort quite proudly. The best accessory for cold days is a shawl, and StyleMode has the best one for you with a wide design and roll hem. Bohemian Billie

Fashion has never been the same since stars like Billie Eilish brought the streetwear boho-chic look back to the red carpets. Add the StyleMode red oversized sweater to your cart today to complete your bohemian outfit. The chunky knitwear item and pop of colour it gives make a great combo with a maxi knitted dress. If you’re looking for a lighter indoor party outfit, get the button down oversized shacket and match it with a jogger for maximum comfort and style. Bring back the 90’s

