Paracetamol Use During Pregnancy: What You Need to Know

Even the most trouble-free pregnancy has its share of aches and pains¹. The good news is that some of these discomforts will go away as your pregnancy progresses, while others can be easily relieved with the power of Panado®.

During pregnancy, your body undergoes a complete transformation as your baby grows. Your centre of gravity decides to play musical chairs, your organs rearrange to make room for your growing baby, and increased weight puts pressure on your joints and muscles.¹ᵃ The circulatory system, too, faces stress during pregnancy, possibly leading to soft tissue pain due to fluid retention.¹ᵇ

Nerve pain enters the scene, often due to nerve compression from weight gain or uterine pressure.¹ᶜ The sciatic nerve tends to be impacted, especially in later pregnancy and sometimes post-delivery.¹ᵈ In the first trimester, shifting hormones and blood volume can trigger headaches. Overall a headache can often be exacerbated by fatigue, stress and eye strain.² Additionally, as your body readies itself for childbirth by loosening ligaments, it becomes more prone to strains, resulting in leg aches and back pain.³

As unpleasant as they may be, most of these aches and pains are normal during pregnancy. Medications During Pregnancy When it comes to taking medications during pregnancy, it's crucial to be aware of the potential impacts on your developing baby. The journey from the moment of conception to birth is an intricate process, and substances you consume can sometimes cross the placenta, affecting your baby's growth and well-being.⁴ᵃ

The use of certain medications during pregnancy has been associated with lower birth weights, meaning that the baby may be born smaller than expected. Premature birth, where the baby arrives before the full term, is another possible outcome due to the influence of certain medications.⁴ᵇ To ensure the healthiest outcome for both you and your baby, it's recommended to discuss any medications, supplements, or treatments with your health care provider before using them during pregnancy. They can provide guidance tailored to your specific situation, taking into account the potential benefits and risks. Remember, staying informed and seeking professional advice can greatly contribute to a smoother and healthier pregnancy journey.⁴ᶜ

Paracetamol offers reliable relief for mild to moderate pain, encompassing headaches, toothaches, sore throats, general aches, and rheumatic discomfort. Additionally, it aids in alleviating flu symptoms and feverishness. Clinical studies show paracetamol is the choice for pregnancy, and also for those who are sensitive or allergic to aspirin.

Paracetamol is conveniently available in tablet, capsule or effervescent form to suit individual preference, and offers fast pain relief. Tablets provide relief from pain and fever. Capsules offer a convenient option: the capsule shells are designed to be smoother and more slippery, making them easier to swallow - especially beneficial for individuals who struggle with tablet consumption. The tasteless and odourless nature of the capsules caters to those who find tablets' taste or after taste bothersome. In cases where swallowing tablets or capsules poses a challenge, effervescent formulation serves as convenient solution.

