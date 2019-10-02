Pretoria to experience Deux Frères Wines for the first time at #TheWineShow









South Africa’s wine industry has delivered an abundance of deliciousness for 360 years – and the numbers just get more impressive. Today about 3,000 farms produce grapes for winemaking, over 1.4 million tons of grapes are crushed each year, and last year it produced the equivalent of over 1.2 billion bottles of wine, despite the drought. A relative newcomer to the booming wine industry is Deux Frères Wines, which was born on the foothills of the Simonsberg Mountain in the Stellenbosch wine region in 2008. The boutique vineyard is owned and run from Le Present Farm by the Du Toit brothers Retief and Stephan. Stephan first started making wine in 2000 after he obtained his qualification in viticulture at Elsenburg Agricultural College. He has since worked under several accomplished winemakers, gaining experience in South Africa and France. Retief followed a career in the financial markets and takes care of the farm finances, while also getting involved in the tasting room.

The “Deux Frères” (meaning two brothers) dream continues, with the farm releasing its 2015 vintage red wines under a new label earlier this year. These and other wines will be showcased at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, including:

Chenin Blanc 2018

Blanc de Noir 2018 (100% Mourvèdre)

Liberté 2015 (Cabernet and Shiraz blend)

Fraternité 2015 (Shiraz and Mourvèdre blend)

A special release Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

“I’m convinced the 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon is the best wine yet from the farm – normally used to blend – but this we had to keep,” says winemaker Stephan du Toit. “They say the Simonsberg is Cabernet country – well, here’s your proof. Almost black in colour and packed with fruit, this wine handled 70% new Hungarian oak, with the wood serving as a subtle backing to the wine,” explains Stephan.

About the farm

Le Present Farm is hailed for its produce of red varietals as it has four distinct soil types (terroirs) and the method of high density planting employed on the farm forces the roots of the vines to penetrate deep into the soil to provide fruit with rich and unique flavours flavours. The vines are meticulously tended and harvested by Stephan and a team of two. Approximately 18 000 bottles of wine are produced from the farm annually.

* For a chance to enjoy Deux Frères Wines, don’t miss the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Pretoria from 3 to 5 October 2019. Book your tickets for the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Pretoria by going to tws.sale/iolpta and get an exclusive 30% off general admission tickets.