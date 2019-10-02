South Africa’s wine industry has delivered an abundance of deliciousness for 360 years – and the numbers just get more impressive. Today about 3,000 farms produce grapes for winemaking, over 1.4 million tons of grapes are crushed each year, and last year it produced the equivalent of over 1.2 billion bottles of wine, despite the drought.
A relative newcomer to the booming wine industry is Deux Frères Wines, which was born on the foothills of the Simonsberg Mountain in the Stellenbosch wine region in 2008.
The boutique vineyard is owned and run from Le Present Farm by the Du Toit brothers Retief and Stephan.
Stephan first started making wine in 2000 after he obtained his qualification in viticulture at Elsenburg Agricultural College. He has since worked under several accomplished winemakers, gaining experience in South Africa and France. Retief followed a career in the financial markets and takes care of the farm finances, while also getting involved in the tasting room.
The “Deux Frères” (meaning two brothers) dream continues, with the farm releasing its 2015 vintage red wines under a new label earlier this year. These and other wines will be showcased at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, including: