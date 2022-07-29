Proscan now offers affordable, state-of-the-art CT and MRI body scans

Our services include all radiological modalities. One of the highlights is our CT scanner which is fast, comfortable and delivers low dose scans for patients while assuring high-quality images for clinicians.

Computed tomography is commonly referred to as a CT scan. A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body. It shows detailed images of any part of the body, including the bones, muscles, fat, organs and blood vessels. CT scans are more detailed than standard X-rays.