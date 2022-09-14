Proscan Radiology provides an affordable, fast and efficient radiology service

Proscan Radiology is based in the heart of Rosebank, a vibrant and multicultural district, close to all the major centres of Johannesburg.
Our practice will always have a patient-first policy, providing free, dedicated, secure and ample parking. As an outpatient based practice, we provide a convenient walk-in service and avoid the stress a hospital environment can bring, limiting exposure to Covid.
Proscan offers clients a modern and spacious layout with a warm and wheelchair friendly reception area.
Unique features which create a pleasant and comforting atmosphere include a dedicated women’s wellness area, a dedicated area for woman’s imaging and subwait lounges, providing a luxurious and comfortable space while you wait for your exam results. This also ensures adequate social distancing between patients and privacy.
Multiple restrooms and family areas with a space for escorts to wait and discuss results ensures maximum comfort.
Services:
Our team includes professionals that are well-trained, friendly, approachable, and empathetic, providing services of an international standard and with patient care as our priority.
A seamless workflow between staff ensures patients receive updates and the best care.
Medical imaging of outstanding quality are achieved through brand new, state of the art equipment, across all modalities including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography, Bone Densitometry, General X-rays and Fluoroscopy.
Our advanced and modern equipment ensures the shortest waiting times and we boast the country's first, most advanced mammogram machine.
We believe prevention is better than cure and our “Breast Club” encourages patients to bring a “buddy” for a mammogram. “Buddies will have their mammogram for free”
- Medical Aid rates, no co-payments for scans and special private patient rates.
- Hassle-free, immediate authorisation.
- Protocols in line with hospital based practices.
- Paperless, digital imaging.
- Highly experienced well known Radiologists, with local and international experience.
- Patient - Radiologist interaction provides the opportunity for patients to discuss their results with one of our prestigious Radiologists, on request.
Proscan’s main focus will always be on our patients and making sure that they receive the best treatment and care.