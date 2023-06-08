Pull your partner closer and spice things up this cold winter

Let's gather here and discuss how torturous the kickstart of this year's winter has been, so we are here to come up with some solutions.

One is returning to basics and spicing things up in the bedroom! To avoid outdoor activities, how about we get adventurous in the bedroom with Loot's assistance, of course. They have a WIDE selection of sex toys for beginners or those who have been in the game for way too long. Whoever said bedroom toys are for single people only, lied! Toys are perfect to increase romance in a coupled sex life and many don't know that you can shop them privately in the comfort of your home using Loot.co.za. Ease into it

Let's tap into our inner 50 Shades for this one and use Christian Grey as inspo. Add to cart Bad Kitty handcuffs in black, and we will let the imagination do its thing when it comes to the use of these bad boys. To take it a slight notch further, consider getting nipple teasers suitable for both parties involved. And if you've been on a hunt for cock rings, Loot has a 3 pack on sale for only R169. Tap into your inner 50 Shades for and use Christian Grey as inspo.

Go for gold In case you missed it, Rabbit Vibrators are a hot commodity in the sex toy scene, and if you have not bagged one yet, we advise you add it to cart. Featuring 2 whisper-quiet motors powering the vibrations in the Greedy Girl shaft and the clitoral stimulator of the rabbit vibe offers discreet, blended and sensational play. Loot retails this vibrator at an affordable price.

More for your pleasure, don't forget the Fleshlight Turbo Thrust Male Masturbator in Blue Ice. The Fleshlight Turbo offers the most realistic and satisfying alternative to oral sex. Uniquely designed with three points of initial insertion, a non-anatomical orifice and an exclusive texture, the Fleshlight Turbo will take oral stimulation to a new level of sexual satisfaction.