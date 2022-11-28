Raise a glass this season with Samuel Gelston’s Blended Irish Whiskey

As the year draws to a close, you might find yourself reflecting on events of the past year in the company of good friends or family.

Founded by Samuel Gelston, a prosperous wine and whiskey merchant from Belfast, in 1830, the Irish malted barley and grain blend is triple distilled for smoothness and matured in the finest ex-bourbon oak casks to produce a flavour-rich, expressive whiskey that’s smooth and easy to drink with a natural sweetness that lends itself to being savoured neat, on the rocks, or with your preferred mix.

Samuel Gelston's name is synonymous with quality and innovation. Since the 12th century it’s been thought that Irish whiskey was one of the earliest distilled drinks in Europe. It is believed that Irish monks brought the technique of distilling perfumes back to Ireland from their travels to southern Europe around 1000 AD. The Irish then modified this technique to obtain a drinkable spirit. One thing that the Irish and Scots still disagree on, is who invented whiskey (spelled without the E if referring to Scotch). But nevertheless, Irish whiskey is still delicious and is the perfect accompaniment for any occasion.

The nose has hints of fruit, candied sweets and dry spice which carries into the palate of smooth honey, grain, and nuts while the finish is long and elegant. Introduced to the South African market in 2021, it’s one of the latest Irish whiskey offerings for connoisseurs to enjoy. It won silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021 and at the 2022 London Spirits Competition.