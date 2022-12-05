Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final hits Johannesburg this weekend

The best street dancers from across the globe will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final on December 10 at Montecasino, Johannesburg. Following 130 events in more than 30 countries, the final of the globe’s biggest one-on-one street dance series will see more than 80 competitors battle it out for the coveted crown of the world’s best street dancer.

This spectacular showcase will be broadcast live worldwide on TikTok, with a unique one-on-one battle format where dancers are challenged with unpredictable music hits from funk, pop, rock, rap, old school classics and more. The competitors must conquer the audience, as they are ultimately deciding who will rule the dance floor. National winners will battle it out in two pre-final events to win a spot on the World Final stage. This year, South African fans are in for a treat. For first time ever, South Africa has four dancers representing the country on the global stage including Shanny J, the first South African woman to be featured on a Red Bull can. “Winning the national final was an absolute dream - and having the chance to go up against the world’s best dancers in my hometown is a challenge that I’m excited and have been training hard for,” says the 2021 winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style in SA, Shanny J.

The top eight dancers to qualify through the pre-finals will join the eight invited wildcards. This year’s invited wildcards include krumpers JR Game from Germany and Outrage from the USA, along with Yoshie (Locking/Waacking) from Japan, and Inxi (Voguing/Popping) from Sweden. Bad Gyal Cassie (Afro) from France will also take the stage together with house and hip-hop dancer Perla Perlson from Switzerland, Sbujwa dancer SB, and krumper Verb representing Mzansi. “I’ve been part of Red Bull Dance Your Style since the first one - and it’s been the most challenging competition I’ve ever done. My goal has been to go to the world final, so to be given this opportunity is amazing. I’ve been representing Krump since I first started dancing, so to take my style to a world stage is a huge accomplishment. Not only am I representing myself, but also my home city Durban and South Africa. We don’t ever get opportunities like this, so I hope this inspires others to go for gold no matter how difficult or impossible it may look,” said wildcard Verb.

This will be the second ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. In 2019, at the historic Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris, France hosted the first World Final with more than 4 000 attendees on-site and 3.8 million live viewers around the world. Dutch dancer Shinshan beat out 39 dancers from all over the globe to ultimately become the first ever world champion. Be part of the audience The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will take place on December 10, at Montecasino in Johannesburg. You can be part of the audience to choose for the best street dancer in the world by purchasing your ticket here.

How to watch the live broadcast: Tune in at @redbullza on TikTok at 21:30pm. Set a reminder by following the pre-registration link. Red Bull Dance Your Style is in partnership with SABC Sport.