Refresh your Spring wardrobe

Some may argue that winter is fashion’s most fabulous season. With its layered woollen coats and chunky platform boots, we can’t help but be excited for the style that spring brings. Perhaps it’s the first rays of sunshine that feels like summer or the fresh pollen in the air, but no spring outfit is complete without a go-to trench coat, new print dress and some sneakers.

At a glance, spring may be difficult to navigate, from ditching your favourite sweats to finding an outfit fit for any unpredictable weather. Well, don’t worry. We’ve got stylish spring must-haves that are fit for any occasion! Whether you’re enjoying a picturesque stroll in the park or visiting your favourite art gallery, here’s how you can get an effortless look this spring. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images on MarieClaire While spring has not officially sprung just yet, dresses are a must-have for the upcoming change in season. From ditsy print dresses to tier dresses, here are three frocks you should be checking out. Wrap dresses

The wrap dress is no stranger to our spring and summer wardrobes. Its iconic silhouette dates back decades and has been a wardrobe staple for many years. However, it’s thanks to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who shined the spotlight on the chic staple piece in the ’70s. Universally flattering and oh-so-comfortable, the wrap dress has been worn by everyone from Madonna to Meghan Markle. Embodying the perfect amount of flirtatiousness and sexiness, the wrap dress trend remains a great staple that is the ideal choice for transitional weather. Wrap dress Knit dress

The knit dress, the ultimate investment for spring, can be worn with pantyhose or some sultry knee-length leather boots. A knit dress is the ideal styling piece to add to your mid-season wardrobe. Offering an array of colour pallets and silhouettes, the knitted dress has become a popular option for many fashion lovers. Cosy and equally stylish, the knitted dress trend has quickly gained momentum and is bound to be a hot commodity this season From neutral-toned shades to the maxi styled silhouette, the knit dress offers various styling options. For a fancier look, layer a gold necklace and with on some heels and for a more casual look, pair it with a fresh pair of air forces and gold hoops. Knit dress Tier dresses

Whimsical and effortless, a tiered dress is a wardrobe must-have this season. Sure to be the statement piece to any outfit, the tiered dress is impossibly chic and incredibly versatile. Its beauty lies in its versatility, no matter your style or aesthetic. From basic neutral-toned shades to trendy pastels, this dress offers fashion lovers so much room for experimenting. Whether you opt for a pop of colour or keeping things simple, this flawless dress trend is sure to make a maximum impact on your spring wardrobe. For a sporty look, wear it with your favourite white sneakers and bucket hat, and for a more vintage look, pop on some chunky sandals and retro sunnies, and you’ll have a killer look in minutes. Tiered dress How to freshen up your fit