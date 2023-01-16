Ring your calendar for The Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC in January

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is proud to host the Ultimate Beverage Show , which returns for its second year, and promises to bring a great collection of local small craft beverage makers together under one roof to showcase their artisanal products and skills to the South African public.

Ring your calendar for a new year treat at the Ultimate Beverage Show, which takes place from Friday 27th January - Saturday, 28 January 2023 at the CTICC, where you can enjoy the tastes and processes from local beverage entrepreneurs selling beers, spirits and wines and non-alcoholic drinks made on a boutique small-batch scale.

There’s something for everybody, from small-batch wine and spirits; craft beer and cider; infused and flavoured alcoholic, low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to organic, health and hot beverages. If you’re interested in production, you can view the latest home brewing equipment and accessories on display.

Cape Town has an abundance of small-batch wine, beer and spirit makers, who are producing unique and artisanal offerings. The Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC provides a platform for these producers to reach a broader market and showcase their products to interested consumers and the trade.