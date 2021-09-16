Roku Japanese Craft Gin offers the perfect drink for spring

If you’ve never tasted Japanese gin before, you’re in for a real treat! Crafted by Japanese artisans based on centuries-old traditions, Roku means ‘six’ in Japanese, and the gin offers enthusiasts a truly unique experience. This is because inside every bottle of Roku is a gin that has been crafted using only the best ingredients harvested at their peak from prime growing areas in Japan. As a result, it takes a year to harvest all of the ingredients that go into making this artisanal gin. A celebration of Japanese craftsmanship

Adding to the overall allure of this gin is the actual bottle. To start with, it features a hexagonal shape, with each of the six sides representing a Japanese botanical found in the gin. The bottle is embossed in a style that resembles Japanese paintings and gives the bottle a refined, elegant look from every angle. In keeping with the theme of Japanese heritage, the label on the bottle features traditional Japanese calligraphy as well as a hexagonal gold stamp to reaffirm the power of six botanicals. All of this comes together on traditional washi paper, making it a head-turning bottle that deserves to be displayed in a prominent position in your collection. When it comes to what’s inside the bottle, six unique Japanese botanicals separate this gin from others. Sakura flower, sakura leaf, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, sanshō pepper and yuzu peel represent the four seasons and result in a perfectly balanced mix.

All of this was made possible by Shinjiro Torii. He opened the Torii Shoten Store in 1899, which would later become Suntory, the Japanese craft spirit distillers that make Roku gin. Shinjiro Torri’s dream was to create original Japanese spirits the whole world could enjoy, uniquely inspired by Japan’s natural heritage and her people. Ultimately, Roku gin is the culmination of over 100 years of dedication, with generations of artisans working together to create the perfect serve. But you don’t need to take our word for it, the gin’s reviews speak for themselves. It consistently receives good ratings, with favourable reviews from professional sites and regular tasters. In South Africa, it has an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Takealot, so you know you’ll be in good company when you buy a bottle. Taste the seasons of Japan