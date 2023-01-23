Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct takes high-rise lifestyle living to new heights

Service delivery challenges have become a part of everyday life for the foreseeable future in South Africa which means checking loadshedding schedules is as much a part of our daily routine now as checking our diaries each morning.

But what if we told you that there is a place where you have seamless transitions and will barely notice when the power goes off? Really. This remarkable multi-use development can be found on Benmore Road… it is called the Acsiopolis Precinct – pronounced {ak-shop-oh-liss}. Watch the video below to find out more:

Within this high-rise in the heart of the Sandton business hub, @Sandton-Apartments’ 480 upscale purpose-built apartments were designed with the tenants’ lifestyle in mind and come with a wealth of on-site amenities including doctor's offices, an upmarket deli, co-working spaces and childcare. Echoing the multi-use element, they are perfect for people in all age groups, from GenX empty nesters to Millennials and ‘semigrants’ who commute from quieter coastal areas for work-related travel. 5 Benmore Road really is the ultimate ‘live, work, and play’ address. The Sandton Gautrain Station, Crawford College (located on the same block), Benmore Shopping Centre, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton City, and the numerous surrounding corporate offices that make this the financial centre of Johannesburg and Southern Africa are all conveniently close by.

This affordable luxury, location and convenience extends to the 561-room luxury @Sandton-Hotel where guests enjoy access to a private gym, a clubhouse with a heated pool, a kids’ pay area, a whisky and cigar lounge, a spa and the hotel’s restaurant in addition to all the other Acsiopolis amenities. The @Sandton-Kids on-site creche provides flexible childcare (kids between the ages of 6 months and 4 years) during the week. Holiday camps means parents have peace of mind during the school holidays too. The good news is you don’t have to be a @Sandton-Apartments resident to enrol your child here, anyone who works in the Sandton region can now have their little ones close to their office too. There are half-day and full-day options available from 06h30 to 18h00 (meals are included). @Sandton-Hotel residents can also enquire about childcare options during their stay.

The hybrid work model can mean that you are spending more time at home than ever. Need a change of scenery? No problem. Take the elevator to Co Worx. In addition to 58 hot desks for remote, hybrid, and freelance workers, the modern Co Worx workspace also provides small enterprises with fixed office space that they may lease. A coffee kiosk, an open-plan rest space, and wireless printing and copying capabilities are available as amenities.

For private conversations and meetings, there are private office pods accessible. The available boardrooms can accommodate both virtual and in-person meetings and provide uninterrupted high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity. An 80-seat auditorium and special function rooms are available for business conferences and events. Making the move to Acsiopolis makes perfect sense when every lifestyle need is met in one place… life just got better. Seamless. Simple. Succinct. For more information go to Acsiopolis, visit @Sandton-Apartments and @Sandton-Hotel located at 5 Benmore Road, Benmore Gardens, Sandton, Johannesburg or call +27 11 440 1444 (Apartments) and +27 11 395 4777 (Hotel).