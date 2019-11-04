It’s going to be a WINEderful weekend in East London from 7 to 9 November, as Buffalo City welcomes the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show for the first time ever.
South Africa's biggest and boldest travelling wine show is set to take centre stage at Hemingways Casino for three wine-packed days.
Co-owner of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show Andrew Douglas shares 7 tips for getting the most of your TOPS at SPAR Wine Show experience:
1. Make sure you get there early because there are over 120 wines to be tasted.
2. “Drink wine but stay fine” (#DrinkSmart)! There are as many varieties of safe driving options as there are cultivars, and TOPS at SPAR Wine Show partner Goodfella’s offers safe, convenient and affordable choices – so pre-book and stay safe!