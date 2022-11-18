Save and win big with Superbalist’s Black Friday Showdown

South Africa’s leading online fashion retailer Superbalist.com is bringing back its highly-anticipated Black Friday Showdown from 23-28 November. Customers can look forward to shopping up to 70% off the best fashion, shoes, accessories, homeware, beauty, grooming, and sport from over 450 of the world’s top brands. These include top international greats as well as Superbalist’s stylish exclusive brands.

As a world of brands, customers can expect the best of the best from Superbalist’s Black Friday specials. This includes G-Star RAW, Cotton On, Levi’s® and more fashion greats offering styles for every occasion, as well as sportswear giants like Nike, Puma, and Adidas. Shoppers can make their home look just as stylish as their wardrobes with furniture, home decor, kitchen essentials, and more home + living must-haves from SMEG, Hertex Fabrics, and Sixth Floor. Beauty lovers will be pleased with the wide selection of iconic beauty brands on offer, including the likes of MAC, Clinique, Clarins, Esteé Lauder, and Elizabeth Arden.