Save and win big with Superbalist’s Black Friday Showdown

South Africa’s leading online fashion retailer Superbalist.com is bringing back its highly-anticipated Black Friday Showdown from 23-28 November. Customers can look forward to shopping up to 70% off the best fashion, shoes, accessories, homeware, beauty, grooming, and sport from over 450 of the world’s top brands. These include top international greats as well as Superbalist’s stylish exclusive brands.
As a world of brands, customers can expect the best of the best from Superbalist’s Black Friday specials. This includes G-Star RAW, Cotton On, Levi’s® and more fashion greats offering styles for every occasion, as well as sportswear giants like Nike, Puma, and Adidas. Shoppers can make their home look just as stylish as their wardrobes with furniture, home decor, kitchen essentials, and more home + living must-haves from SMEG, Hertex Fabrics, and Sixth Floor. Beauty lovers will be pleased with the wide selection of iconic beauty brands on offer, including the likes of MAC, Clinique, Clarins, Esteé Lauder, and Elizabeth Arden.
Superbalist is taking its Black Friday Showdown offerings up a notch with its Showdown Showstoppers, which are unbeatable flash deals starting at R100 on a variety of top categories like sneakers, womenswear, menswear and home + living. These deals will be released on 25 November throughout the day from midnight and last for a limited time only.
While everyone who shops Superbalist’s Black Friday deals will be winners, a handful of lucky shoppers will be extra victorious. This year, Superbalist is going big and giving away sneakers for a year to 6 winners. Each month, the lucky winners will each receive a fresh pair of kicks from top sneaker brands like Nike, New Balance, and G-Star RAW to name a few.
Get ready for the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals by following these quick and easy steps:
- Download the Superbalist.com app and create an account.
- Enable your notifications and sign up for the mailing list to get notified about deals as they are released.
- Start Wishlisting your favourite items ahead of time to ensure a speedy checkout during the Black Friday Showdown.
- Shop from midnight for the best online fashion deals
For more information visit www.superbalist.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.