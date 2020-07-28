Save with essential packages delivered to your doorstep

This month Loot.co.za has ventured into a new product line; offering value packages to their customers.

Loot wants to encourage all South Africans to stay at home and have put together a variety of essential packages focusing on key household areas such as the pantry, cleaning cupboard, health and immunity as well as baby necessities.

These packages have each been strategically compiled, ideally ensuring customers can purchase one package and have everything they need for the month and not need to leave home.

They can also be delivered to someone you would like to help out in these times of need.