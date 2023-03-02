Savour the rebelliousness of the Irish with The Pogues Irish Whiskey

It is believed that ancient Babylonians and Egyptians distilled potions for medicinal purposes. The process of distilling has also been traced to China where it was developed independently of their European counterparts but when it comes to whiskey, both the Scotts and Irish proudly lay claim to it.

With varied histories and claims of who first distilled whiskey, the first written record of whiskey has been traced back to Ireland in 1405.

Regardless of where it originates from, whiskey is a spirit with an undeniably Irish character and The Pogues Irish Whiskey is not your run-of-the-mill whiskey. A collaboration between Irish punk band The Pogues and master whiskey distiller Frank McHardy, The Pogues Irish Whiskey is lauded as the only premium Irish spirit that celebrates the poetic rebelliousness of the Irish.