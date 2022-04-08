Shop at Loot for your long weekend pleasure experience

We all know the tea about long weekend sex is true. All you need is a couple of water breaks because it lasts all weekend. That shouldn’t make it boring though. Loot has the secret ingredients to turning every couple’s bedroom into their dream fifty shades playroom.

Story continues below Advertisment

Grand Entrance A classic French scent could easily be the key to your partner’s “don’t stop hugging me” mood. Loot offers the Guerlain Homme perfume for that well-blended, classy finish to your date night look. The fragrance highlights that refined mature presence.

Story continues below Advertisment

Beginner’s Blessing It’s common knowledge that exploration is the best part of foreplay. Shop the best-selling bullet vibrator from Loot for discovering all your partner’s hidden g-spots. Add water-based lubricant to enhance your bedroom experience with this multi-award winning bullet vibrator. It’s also perfect for beginners and sensitive partners. Add it to your cart today and explore their hidden external g-spots.

Story continues below Advertisment

Story continues below Advertisment

Locate the Clit The best thing about long weekend sex? You don’t have to worry about work tomorrow so, orgasms galore! Loot has in-store the best item to have fun while getting your partner to climax. The rechargeable Lelo Sona clitoral vibrator brings the fifty shades into locating the clit. Its waterproof feature allows you to bring it to the shower sex sessions. Add it to your Loot cart and get ready to live your best life.

Pillow Princess Pleasures The best kept secret to keeping your pillow princess happy is the LustGlider vibro ring from Loot. Pair it with your favourite strap on dildo for the combos to communicate. The vibro ring allows your partner to enjoy the usual missionary, while adding that playroom twist to your bedroom. This versatile must-have also strengthens and elongates your partner’s erection.