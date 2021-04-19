Shop for South Africa's top brands at Loot.co.za

Online shop Loot.co.za offers South African consumers all the top brands at competitive prices. Smeg Italian brand Smeg is known for their 50’s retro style appliances with soft outlines and the most advanced technology. They have redefined the style and aesthetics of domestic appliances by breaking the boundary of the kitchen: eclectic, non-conformist, and eco-sustainable. Style, colour and technology are the stand out features of the brand. Linx Furniture

The Linx Furniture brand was founded in 2017 and in only a few short years the company has built a strong reputation in South Africa, specialising in chairs, tables and work desks.

By sourcing the most innovative and exceptional quality products, along with competitive pricing, they have gone from strength to strength.

Beurer

The German brand Beurer offers a comprehensive range of premium products for everyday health and wellbeing.

Using state-of-the-art technologies along with German craftsmen and quality standards the company has received multiple awards for their health, beauty and wellness products.

Oztrail

If you’re an outdoor type then Australian brand Oztrail is one for you. Designed with the camper in mind, Oztrail products are well specced, and well positioned in the marketplace. Offering everything from cooking utensils to tents - you need not look anywhere else for your next camping trip.

Medalist

Proudly South African brand Medalist, creates cutting edge products for all sporting activities - from water bottles and bags to trampolines, snooker sticks, cricket balls and fitness equipment - Medalist has you covered. Help keep South Africa working by supporting local brands.

Gunn & Moore

Gunn & Moore, commonly known as GM, is a sports equipment and apparel company founded in 1885 based in Nottinghamshire, England that specialises in cricket. G&M makes the finest cricket bats in the world. When you pick up a GM cricket bat you will instantly know from the balance, finish and ultra high quality presentation that this is English design and craftsmanship at its very finest.

Hisense

Hisense believes that everything should make your life simpler, better and more entertaining. For almost 5 decades Hisense has been committed to developing innovations in consumer electronics. They are the No.1 TV brand in China, Australia & South Africa.

They manufacture top quality eco-friendly and energy saving household appliances - from fridges, stoves, air fryers and dishwashers - Hisense will continue to offer their ‘reimagine your life’ products to South African consumers.

Siemens

German brand Siemans has been in Africa for over 157 years, with a history of innovation and social development. As an integrated technology company, Siemens household products offer consumers state-of-the-art technology with clever ideas and innovative technologies in trend-setting design.

Rexel

If it's the latest office equipment you’re looking for, then Rexel will have it for you. Laminators, shredders and binding machines are their game and here is where you can shop online to find your perfect fit.

Ryobi

Ryobi’s full range of products includes industrial and DIY power tools, cordless tools, generators, high pressure washers and gardening equipment. If you are a DIY person - then look no further than the Ryobi online store on loot.co.za