Shop online and save with Loot for back to school specials

It’s that time of the year again - and with Loot.co.za, shopping for back to school items is a breeze! Whether you're going back to school or learning from home, you can find everything that you need at Loot.co.za. Shop online at loot.co.za and enjoy nationwide delivery or you can collect at one of 2600 Pargo pick up points nationwide. These are some of the specials on offer: Selection of Study Guides from R70 and essential stationary packs for all grades.

Lenovo V15 15.6" A-Series Notebook

List price - R6,499

Loot Price - R5,299

From video conferences to presentations and multitasking, the slim, sleek Lenovo V15 takes everything in its stride. With powerful AMD processing, this affordable 15.6" laptop helps you get more done while safeguarding your sensitive data.

HP 10bII+ Algebraic Financial Calculator (non programmable)

Loot Price - R599

Whether you are a student or a professional, the fast and powerful HP 10bll+ makes it easy to solve business, financial, statistical, and math calculations accurately and quickly.

Canon Pixma TS3140 Ink-Jet Multifunction Colour Printer with Wi-Fi

List price - R899

Loot Price - R779

An affordable all-in-one wi-fi printer for crisp documents and vivid, borderless photos.

Print from anywhere with convenient wireless printing, using the Canon PRINT app, AirPrint and Mopria. The high-capacity Canon XL ink cartridges save up to 30% per page, compared to standard equivalents.

Desk Solution Bundle

List price - R699

Loot Price - R423

Organise your desk with our desk solution bundle comprising of:

1x Tape Dispenser

1x Paper Clip dispenser with magnetic round top

1x Desk Organiser

1x Waste Paper Bin

1x Magazine Filing Box

1x Optima Letter Tray Set

Dymo LabelWriter 450 Turbo Label Printer

Loot Price - R3,535

Print up to 71 labels per minute. Create your labels direct in Microsoft® Word, Excel®, Outlook® and more, without the need to re-enter your text.

Printing examples: address labels, dispatch labels, labels for files, name badges, inventories and barcodes. Compatible with Windows 7, Vista and XP, and Mac OS v10.4 and above

Giotto Turbo Colour Felt Tip Pens (pot of 96)

List price - R217

Loot Price - R196

Created with harmless, washable ink Giotto Turbo Colour pens come with a fine long-lasting, super-resistant fibre tip that never retracts. Available in 36 intense, bright colours, Giotto Turbo Colour pens are 100% safe thanks to the ventilated safety cap.

Flexispot M7B Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter

List price - R4,499

Price - R3,999

Transform your traditional desk into an active sit-stand workstation. This unique standing desk converter sets itself apart from other desk risers with a one-of-a-kind, U-shaped design that expands the keyboard workspace to offer you more space to work on. It’s ideal for writing, drawing, comfortable laptop use, or for adding a full-sized keyboard and mouse.