Shop online at Loot.co.za for iconic LEGO toys

We can see why adults have so much fun with LEGO. They’re the perfect toy- maybe the best toy ever invented. These little plastic bricks are tiny marvels of engineering. Not only have they been popular for over 50 years, they’re pretty much indestructible. With us all staying at home during the pandemic, online store Loot will deliver all the latest LEGO set to your doorstep.

Adventure awaits Disney fans with LEGO® ǀ Disney Raya and the Heart Palace set. The set comes with printed building instructions and digital Instructions. The buildable palace has 6 different rooms to explore, including a throne room, treasure room and a hidden room behind a revolving wall. The 2 side towers open and can hold Raya’s and Namaari’s weapons. The central tower opens to reveal a bedroom, with portraits of Raya’s friends. There are loads of forest adventures for Disney Frozen fans to build and play out in the LEGO® l Disney Frozen II Enchanted Treehouse set. This magic treehouse, enchanted forest and camping area are perfect for creating fun adventures with Anna, Olaf and Mattias from Frozen II. LEGO® l Disney Frozen II Enchanted Treehouse

Kids and adults will love the LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon model. This iconic Corellian freighter features an array of details, like rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures. A great collectible for any fan. LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon Fan’s of Yoda will love this set with two Yoda LEGO® Star Wars™ characters! The intricately detailed model of the powerful Jedi Master Yoda is based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, with his signature green Lightsaber. It also includes a fact plaque with details about Yoda and a mounting stand.

Recall the epic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action on the ice planet Hoth as you build the Imperial Probe Droid. Part of a premium-quality collection of LEGO® Star Wars™ sets for adults, this complex construction kit offers an immersive and fun building experience as you recreate every distinctive detail. Celebrate man’s first moon landing with the LEGO® Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set. It was developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. This model features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11's Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag. Finished with an Apollo 11 Lunar Lander nameplate, it makes a great centerpiece. LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Astronomy Tower is filled to the turrets with iconic locations, cool characters and authentic details from the Harry Potter movies. The playset gives kids the freedom to explore the many fascinating rooms of the magical castle with Harry Potter and his friends.