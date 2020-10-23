Shop Proudly South African with online fashion store StyleMode

StyleMode, the new online fashion store, retails well-priced apparel, footwear, and accessories to all South Africans. StyleMode, the latest online fashion destination in South Africa is proud to cater for all. Styles are for the classic, modern, millennial and the plus-customer. StyleMode’s private fashion labels provide an exclusive, sustainable fashion range offering locally manufactured linen and cotton clothing designed for the individual. La Mode caters for the contemporary, Miss Mode for the millennial fashionista and Mode Curve is a plus size fashion label. StyleMode stocks a combination of well-known brands and exclusively designed private fashion labels. “Made for your mode”

For summer fashion trends 2020 the main focus is on women's online apparel with a concise range of men’s clothing.

Watch this space as the fashion range extends in 2021.

We are proud to launch the online range for Miss Black, Brave Soul, Stella Morgan, Madison and more. Whether you are shopping online for the latest fashion trends or looking for a casual dress, jumpsuit, or blouse for the summer season, you are sure to find it online at StyleMode.

Don’t forget to accessorise your stylish outfit with a handbag, purse, wallet or the latest in designer sunglasses.

Find the shoes online that you need to finish your outfit. Are you a sandals, heels or pumps kind of gal?

Shopping online for fashion has never been easier. Get free fashion delivery for all orders over R400, with free returns*.

StyleMode has safe, secure and trusted payment methods. Keep safe, stay home and conveniently shop online for your latest fashion items.

Use the coupon code WELCOME at checkout and get R50 off your first order when you spend R250 or more.

StyleMode.co.za is powered by Loot.co.za

Take a look at a few of our top picks for this summer!

Bardot Stripe dress with tie detail in rust - R299

Black Slip Dress -R449

Broderie Anglaise Bardot top in mustard - R399

Mens short sleeve printed Shirt Brave Soul -R349

Shark print drawcord swim shorts - R269

Multi-coloured Leona Sandal from Madison - R579

3D Stiletto court in green from Miss Black - R679

Double Buckle strap sandal in black - R299

Women's Classic Cat's Eye sunglasses from Bondiblu - R199

Unisex Aviator-style sunglasses from Bondiblu -R229