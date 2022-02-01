Shop ‘til you drop with StyleMode’s Summer Sale - up to 75% off

Need that last minute summer wardrobe revamp? Look no further because StyleMode has all the season's must-haves to keep you on trend. Boost your summer mood and add some sass to your cart.

Back to basics You know that one item that you never knew you needed until you owned one? Well, this strappy lace top is it. Basic styling essentials are crucial for any wardrobe or any aesthetic for that matter. Because something like a cami with some lace detailing can help seal the deal and make any outfit look well thought out. Now available for only R224.

Gingham Style Ditch the jeans and boring leggings and be summer ready with a bubble detail gingham skirt that can be paired with a crop vest or basic white t-shirt. Get on trend with the playful gingham skirt on sale for only R246!

Let the sleeves do the talking Going for a boozy brunch with the girls or are planning something special with bae for Valentine’s Day? Spoil yourself with this gorgeous sorbet pink puffed sleeve off-the shoulder top. Not only will it match nicely with any pair of jeans, but it will be perfect for those Instagram moments too.

Dress to impress You can never go wrong with a sultry flowy white dress. Maxi dresses have made a huge comeback and are taking the fashion streets by storm. Avoid multi-layered outfits in the middle of a heatwave, by grabbing the Luxe Pintel Maxi on sale for just R449.

Elevate your look After adding the white Luxe Pintel Maxi to your cart, you might have to consider the statement Grunge Platform Sandal to complete your look. This summer must have, will add character to any outfit and a pep to your step. Grab yours for only R411.

Strut your stuff The Charia Chain Link Heel is the girl she thinks she is! Whether styled with a jeans, dress or shorts, these heels will be in your wardrobe for seasons to come. If you are a minimal hun, the chain accessory will work perfectly as it will simply bring your outfit to life.

Sports Luxe Imagine this; a chic bucket hat, grey athleisure t-shirt dress, anklet, and sneakers. That sounds fashionable right? Turn heads with this wardrobe staple for only R224.

Feeling blue During the week, choosing an outfit can feel like a mission but by purchasing items that will easily elevate your denims or black chinos is just what you need to alleviate the pressure and this on-sale peplum blouse will be the perfect purchase for only R171.

Best Foot Forward For only R224, the Burq Double Buckle slide is an item all cool girls need. You can easily style these with mom jeans, maxi dresses and cigarette trousers. Or rock your pantsuit and finish it up with a pair of double buckle slides.

Crop it up What's summer without a crop top? Get up to speed with the Angel Oversized Crop T-shirt available for only R149. Don't miss out.