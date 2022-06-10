Smart appliances are getting smarter – how LG’s ThinQ App reinvents modern living

In the age of ‘an app for everything’, you’ll be glad to know there are apps that make smart living even smarter. Some of today’s latest smart appliances are now connected to the internet – and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) – in a way that redefines modern living.

Over the last few years, LG has introduced a range of fridges, washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers integrated with LG’s ThinQ App that allows you to control appliances via your phone. The app uses machine learning to study your usage patterns and preferences to make recommendations or prevent maintenance problems before they occur. It can even optimise the performance of appliances to minimise energy consumption – good news for the next bout of load shedding. Here’s how this smart technology actually works.

A connected home assistant The LG ThinQ App now works with Google Assistant, which allows for complete control over connected LG appliances simply by using your voice – and works offline. You can now ask Alexa to start your washing machine cycle, or to turn on the Express Freeze function on your ThinQ connected appliance. If you’re away from home, you can adjust the temperature on your air conditioning, pause the dishwasher mid-cycle, or get a notification when your dishwasher has completed a cycle. The ThinQ App also allows you to schedule and monitor appliances’ activities and energy consumption. And moms, you can get a notification when someone has left your ThinQ connected refrigerator door open. The best part? All this can be done remotely when you’re not at home. Just say the word.

Proactive care The ThinQ App comes with a first-of-its-kind service that uses real-time appliance data to ensure your LG products are always performing at their best and prevent maintenance problems before they occur. The service automatically sends you contextual alerts and helpful reports based on your appliance usage, and can self-diagnose technical problems, which often eliminates the need for a service call. The LG Vivace AI DD washing machine, for example, uses big data gathered from twenty thousand pieces of information related to washer usage, and analyses the laundry you put inside it. It then recommends the optimal wash cycle according to laundry weight and fabric softness. This not only saves time and reduces energy consumption, but also means your delicate fabrics last longer.

