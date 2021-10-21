Smell like a million bucks with Loot’s fragrance selection

“I think a fragrance is all about sensations and imagery, and can evoke visions, feelings and thoughts” - Colombian superstar, Shakira has the right mindset about perfume and choosing a scent that fits in with whatever season you’re in. Fragrances are some of the best gifts to get and give to others, especially when you’re looking for a new signature scent. It’s such a personal process to find something you love. Lucky for us, Loot has an awesome up to 70% off fragrance sale, just in time for summer, so why not scoop up the one you’ve had your eye on.

DKNY is an iconic fashion brand that branched out into the fragrance world with great success. Launched in 2009, DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom embodies that signature New York scent with fruity floral notes that are ideal for the warmer weather. DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom Another best-seller is Elie Saab, a fashion house that made waves with bridal couture and created a fragrance line. Check out Elie Saab Girl Of Now Forever, a bright feminine scent with floral notes and a top note of lemon zest.

If you’re looking for an investment fragrance, Christian Dior Forever and Ever is a limited edition floral perfume that gets its scent notes from Jasmine and Freesia flowers. Another great option comes from French iconic fashion brand, YSL and their Yves Saint Laurent Paris perfume. Yves Saint Laurent Paris But if you prefer testing out different fragrance families without breaking the bank; the Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Cherry Blossom eau de toilette is available at an affordable price point. The floral perfume has green tea, cherry blossom and bergamot notes, perfect for bright, summery days.

Gentlemen, don’t feel left out! There’s a nice selection of eau de toilettes, parfums and colognes on offer at Loot too. A 90s classic, launched in 1999, Clinique Happy for Men has notes of citrus and is a fresh scent for any time of the year. Clinique Happy for Men Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is known for their unique and bold fragrances, and The One Grey doesn’t disappoint. The cologne opens with spicy coriander, pepper with middle notes of lavender and more.