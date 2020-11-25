Soak up the sun in swimsuits from StyleMode

StyleMode’s inaugural swimwear collection has been created by South African designers for South African women.

The collection is perfect for the beach or pool, whether you are relaxing at home, or enjoying some much-needed holiday.

StyleMode’s collection offers a wide range of bikinis and one piece swimsuits with a variety of styles – high waisted bikinis, one shoulder swimsuits, halter necks, bardot swimsuits, tankinis and bodysuits. The high quality fabrics come in a variety of prints.

The range of kaftans, wraps and cover ups are designed to complement StyleMode’ sensational sswimwear.

Here are some of the pieces on offer: