StyleMode’s swimwear collection offers a wide range of bikinis and one piece swimsuits with a variety of styles.

Soak up the sun in swimsuits from StyleMode

StyleMode’s inaugural swimwear collection has been created by South African designers for South African women.

The collection is perfect for the beach or pool, whether you are relaxing at home, or enjoying some much-needed holiday.

StyleMode’s collection offers a wide range of bikinis and one piece swimsuits with a variety of styles – high waisted bikinis, one shoulder swimsuits, halter necks, bardot swimsuits, tankinis and bodysuits. The high quality fabrics come in a variety of prints.

The range of kaftans, wraps and cover ups are designed to complement StyleMode’ sensational sswimwear.

Here are some of the pieces on offer:

Dart one piece plus size D/E Cup - R679

Plus size:, full bottom coverage with a scoop neckline

Mesh Princess one piece B/C Cup - R799

Full bottom coverage

High waisted bikini bottom - R309 with matching bra-let - R329 from Sun Love

High waist panty bikini with matching bralet

Zip Up Bodysuit B/C Cup from Zig Zag - R799

Front zip with full bottom coverage

Kimono - R429

Maxi length, one size fits most.

Long Wrap Skirt - R229

Tie detail, longer length.

Short Wrap Skirt - R159

