SPAR’s MyJoziMySPAR campaign celebrates the heartbeat of Johannesburg communities

In stores now, SPAR’s MyJoziMySPAR campaign is more than a celebration; it’s a tribute to the unwavering spirit of SPAR stores that tirelessly serve their communities, keeping shoppers happy while remaining an integral part of the city’s dynamic pulse. At the heart of this campaign is an evocative video poem that captures the essence of SPAR retailers across Johannesburg. It tells the unique story of each store - showcasing their passion for excellence and commitment to the community.

“The campaign video showcases the dedication of SPAR retailers who go above and beyond daily to deliver exceptional service, fresh products, and a sense of belonging,” says Maxine D’Amico, Advertising and Promotions Manager at SPAR South Rand. “Because each SPAR store is individually owned and operated by retailers who live in the communities in which they operate, SPAR stores aren’t just places to shop - they are pillars of the community”. “Every SPAR in Jozi, whether it a SPAR, SUPERSPAR, KWIKSPAR or a SPAR Express, is proudly local - each with its own story, personality, traditions, and loyal customers who make it special. And SPAR retailers are incredibly passionate about what they do. So much so, that each store is famous for something. Whether it’s a legendary deli lasagne, irresistible biltong, the freshest carrot cake, or a dedicated team that treats customers like family”. Adding vibrancy to the campaign are striking digital out-of-home (OOH) ads positioned across Johannesburg. These creative executions celebrate loyal customers who have formed deep connections with their local SPAR stores over the years.

A Community that Feels Like Home “MyJoziMySPAR is more than just a slogan - it’s a celebration of the unique bond between each SPAR store and its community,” said D’Amico. “Our retailers pour their passion and individuality into everything they do, creating spaces that feel like home.” They create communities that feel like home too. As proudly local businesses, stores will actively support initiatives that promote nutrition, education, and community wellness. From providing school shoes to learners in need and championing women’s empowerment through various projects, to partnering with organisations like Operation Hunger and Cancervive, SPAR retailers are dedicated to addressing critical community challenges. Whether it’s supporting cancer awareness, building netball courts for the community, tackling food insecurity, or helping local schools raise funds, SPAR retailers are passionate about giving back and building stronger, healthier communities. “SPAR stores are about more than just groceries. They’re about the people who walk through the doors every day, the families they serve, and the memories made in their aisles. Known for fresh food, unbeatable deals, and the dedicated individuals who make every visit special, SPAR is woven into the fabric of Johannesburg life, proudly serving communities with heart and soul”, concludes D’Amico.