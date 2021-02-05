Spice up your Valentine's Day with these romantic perfumes

Nina Ricci - Nina L'Extase Eau De Parfum (80ml) (For her) Inspired by the fantasies of women, Nina Ricci’s L’Extase Eau De Parfum is the perfume of your dreams. Find luxury in its floral, musky and oriental composition and leave a long-lasting impression. Live out your fantasies and treat yourself this Valentine’s Day. Gucci Rush Eau de Toilette (30ml) (For her) Just like love at first sight, Gucci Rush’s attractive, irresistible and recognisable scent will have you falling in love all over again. Composed like a luscious exotic fruit cocktail of California gardenia, South Africa freesia, jasmine, and Turkish rose, this fragrance will leave a lingering trace that follows and surrounds you all day. DKNY Be Tempted Eau de Parfum (30ml) (For her)

Give in to your temptations and experience the balance between comfort and luxury. Rooted in the lusciousness of fruits, DKNY Be Tempted Eau de Parfum, brings an addictive fragrance of black currant and juicy red fruit accords, creating a whirlwind of femininity and passion.

Roberto Cavalli Just Cavalli New Eau De Toilette (75ml) (For her)

Described as a creamy-floral and extremely sexy, Just Cavalli offers you a luminous, warm and delicate fragrance. Accentuate your feminine side with this exquisite perfume and leave your loved one spellbound. Feel great when you wear the sweet and creamy aroma of Just Cavalli.

Lancome Miracle Eau De Parfum (30ml) (For her)

Celebrate the happy moments this Valentine’s Day with Lancome’s Miracle Eau de Parfum. Classified as a floral fragrance, this fresh, fruity feminine scent possesses a blend of fresh and spicy, with hints of amber and jasmine. Embody the scent of happiness.

Elizabeth Arden Always Red Femme Eau De Toilette (50ml) (For her)

Feel confident and sexy in Elizabeth Arden Always Red Femme Eau De Toilette. It’s bold introduction of black currant, pear and lemon offers an intriguing, feminine and dynamic scent, affirming it’s sensual floral expression. Be bold and feel confident this Valentine’s Day in Elizabeth Arden Always Red Femme Eau De Toilette.

Yardley Gorgeous Gift Set: Yardley Gorgeous Eau De Parfum (50ml), Hand Cream (75ml) & Vanity (For her)

Gift your significant other with an elegant and glamorous Yardley Gorgeous gift set. Masterfully blended with hints of white rose, patchouli and a touch of white musk, Gorgeous will leave them with a long-lasting allure and sexy scent.

Alfred Dunhill Desire Red Extreme Eau De Toilette (100ml) (For him)

Full of flavour and personality, Alfred Dunhill’s Desire Red Extreme will leave you feeling confident and undeniably masculine. Embodying the brand’s elegant history, the aromatic leathery cologne offers an unforgettable woody, oriental fragrance.

Both refreshing and invigorating, this cologne will have you feeling bold and spicy all day long.

Yardley English Blazer Gift Set: Yardley English Blazer Black Eau De Parfum (100ml), Deodorant (125ml) & Watch (For him)

Spoil your loved one this Valentine’s Day with an all-time favourite, the Yardley English Blazer gift set, perfect scent for the modern-day gentleman. Consisting of a deeply woody aromatic and masculine touch with hints of amber, patchouli and cedarwood, this gift set brings out an intensified fragrance that is sure to last all day long.

Diesel Plus Eau De Toilette (75ml) (For him)

Classified as a refreshing, oriented and woody fragrance, Diesel’s Plus Eau De Toilette possesses a masculine scent that is perfect for daytime and office wear. It’s bold and lively fragrance features woody notes as well as a fresh green countryside base.

Parfums De Marly Percival Royal Essence Eau de Parfum (125ml) (For him and her)

Inviting a fresh and powerful fragrance, Percival by Parfums De Marly evokes images of a bright and blossoming day. Balanced with a complementing earthiness, the fresh and sensual fragrances offer an aromatic scent as well as a strong character.

Hugo Boss - Hugo Deep Red Eau de Parfum (90ml) (For him)

Express your passion and sensuality with Hugo Boss’ Deep Red Eau de Parfum. Consisting of fruity-floral aroma with hints of black currant, pear, tangerine and blood orange, deep red will leave you smelling fresh and fabulous all day long.

Burberry Touch Eau De Toilette Spray (100ml) (For him)

Experience your sensuality with authenticity and elegance. Devised as a fragrance that is comfortable, welcoming and rich in contrasts, Burberry Touch is perfect for the lover of fine fabrics. Its woody floral musk scent will leave you with a refreshing masculine scent that’s great for everyday wear.